1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet – Photo Gallery

A 1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet, owned by Robert M. Lee of Sparks, Nevada, was named “Best of Show” at the 59th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance held Sunday, August 16th along the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

After working with Karl Benz for a couple of years, August Horch started producing cars under his own name at August Horche & Cie in 1899. He left the company he began to form Audi in 1909. Production of Horch models continued without him, and in 1935 the Horch Company introduced a new model with a 5-litre, straight-eight engine called the Horch 850.

The shorter wheelbase 853, which is the model that won Best of Show at Pebble Beach Concours, was very popular among Germany’s rich and famous, offering luxury at a very competitive price. The last Horch was built in 1958.

This Horch 853 Sport Cabriolet has coachwork by Voll & Ruhrbeck Company of Berlin, one of Germany’s most avant garde coachbuilders, famous for some of the world’s finest roadsters.

[Source: Pebble Beach Concours; photo credit: copyright © 2009 by Ron Kimball Studios]