A 1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet, owned by Robert M. Lee of Sparks, Nevada, was named “Best of Show” at the 59th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance held Sunday, August 16th along the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.
After working with Karl Benz for a couple of years, August Horch started producing cars under his own name at August Horche & Cie in 1899. He left the company he began to form Audi in 1909. Production of Horch models continued without him, and in 1935 the Horch Company introduced a new model with a 5-litre, straight-eight engine called the Horch 850.
The shorter wheelbase 853, which is the model that won Best of Show at Pebble Beach Concours, was very popular among Germany’s rich and famous, offering luxury at a very competitive price. The last Horch was built in 1958.
This Horch 853 Sport Cabriolet has coachwork by Voll & Ruhrbeck Company of Berlin, one of Germany’s most avant garde coachbuilders, famous for some of the world’s finest roadsters.
1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet Photo Gallery
[Source: Pebble Beach Concours; photo credit: copyright © 2009 by Ron Kimball Studios]
Comments
Frank S says
A Beautiful car. I love the coach work as this car is in the same realm as the Mercedes 500-540 and 770k’s in the design and its engineering as well.Can you please provide further information as to whom this beautiful car was built for? The pictures are beautiful and to the owner congratuations.
canadachapterpbi says
I fully agree….
TomE says
As we were walking amongst the cars on Ocean Ave. on the Thursday before Pebble, I spotted this Horch, and, after encircling it and closely looking at the interior and engine compartment, I called my wife over and said “This car will probably win Best of Show”. Needless to say, she was very impressed a few days later! Just had to put a little brag out there.
Cheers
Antoine Prunet says
Terrible style. A disgustingly heavy way to write the word Finesse: finSS
john says
leave the politics out, asshole.
canadachapterpbi says
Indeed john…the art value of this car speaks for itself.
Ethan says
antoine, you are a nutter! this is one of history’s bst cars. and leave the politics to the politicians, dumbass!
Sylvio Fagnani Jr says
Lindo carro e familia também.Congratulations!