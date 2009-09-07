Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Home / Profiles / Car Profiles / 1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet – Photo Gallery

1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet – Photo Gallery

by 9 Comments

1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet Front Left PictureA 1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet, owned by Robert M. Lee of Sparks, Nevada, was named “Best of Show” at the 59th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance held Sunday, August 16th along the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

After working with Karl Benz for a couple of years, August Horch started producing cars under his own name at August Horche & Cie in 1899. He left the company he began to form Audi in 1909. Production of Horch models continued without him, and in 1935 the Horch Company introduced a new model with a 5-litre, straight-eight engine called the Horch 850.

The shorter wheelbase 853, which is the model that won Best of Show at Pebble Beach Concours, was very popular among Germany’s rich and famous, offering luxury at a very competitive price. The last Horch was built in 1958.

This Horch 853 Sport Cabriolet has coachwork by Voll & Ruhrbeck Company of Berlin, one of Germany’s most avant garde coachbuilders, famous for some of the world’s finest roadsters.

1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet Photo Gallery

1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet crosses stage after winning Best of Show at 2009 Pebble Beach Concours

1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet crosses stage after winning Best of Show at 2009 Pebble Beach Concours

1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet - Front Left Photo

1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet Side Picture

Owner Robert M. Lee with Anne Brockinton (R) and Pebble Beach Concours Chairman Sandra Button, in front of the 1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet that won Best of Show at the 2009 Pebble Beach Concours

Owner Robert M. Lee with Anne Brockinton (R) and Pebble Beach Concours Chairman Sandra Button, in front of the 1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet that won Best of Show at the 2009 Pebble Beach Concours.

1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet on Pebble Beach Tour1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet on Pebble Beach Tour

1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet - Rear Left Photo

1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet

Robert M. Lee standing on the show field next to his 1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet, which won Best of Show at the 2009 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Robert M. Lee standing on the show field next to his 1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet, which won Best of Show at the 2009 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

1937 Horch 853 Voll & Ruhrbeck Sport Cabriolet Front Left Picture

[Source: Pebble Beach Concours; photo credit: copyright © 2009 by Ron Kimball Studios]

Comments

  1. A Beautiful car. I love the coach work as this car is in the same realm as the Mercedes 500-540 and 770k’s in the design and its engineering as well.Can you please provide further information as to whom this beautiful car was built for? The pictures are beautiful and to the owner congratuations.

    Reply

  2. As we were walking amongst the cars on Ocean Ave. on the Thursday before Pebble, I spotted this Horch, and, after encircling it and closely looking at the interior and engine compartment, I called my wife over and said “This car will probably win Best of Show”. Needless to say, she was very impressed a few days later! Just had to put a little brag out there.

    Cheers

    Reply

Trackbacks

Leave a Comment

Story Tags

Amelia Concours Auctions Automobilia Bonhams Car Profiles Classifieds Collectors Driving Reports Editorial Events Gooding & Company Goodwood Mille Miglia Monterey Reunion Monterey Week Other Profiles Pebble Concours Race Profiles Rallies RM Auctions Videos Vintage Car Racing

RSS Latest at SCD Motors

Sports Car Digest Archives

Random Stories