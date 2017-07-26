The 2017 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, held June 29 to July 2, was the among largest and most successful in the event’s history, attracting 200,000 enthusiastic visitors to Goodwood House and the 1.16-mile Goodwood hill climb in West Sussex, England. There were over 180 racing cars and 60 bikes taking part in the Hillclimb action over the four-day event.

Edwardian leviathans kicked off the first day of the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Peaks of Bravery class honoured the heroes of the early days of motor sport, when drivers risked everything in town-to-town races. Cars venturing up the famous course included Ben Lohr’s 1902 Mercedes Simplex 40HP which, at 6.2-litres, is a baby compared to Martin Viessmann’s 12.8-litre 1908 Mercedes Grand Prix. Neither of these can, however, match Duncan Pittaway’s 1911 Fiat S76 for heft and sheer drama. The ‘Beast of Turin’ is equipped with a vast 28.5-litre aeroplane engine which produces around 300bhp. The original incarnation of this car set a 116mph flying mile time at Saltlands Sands in period, and the abnormally brave Pittaway regularly drives the reconfigured Fiat on the road.

Reigning Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg put on a tyre-shredding display aboard a 2014 Mercedes-Benz F1 WO5 Hybrid. The ever-smiling German was on stellar form, and said later: “It’s a special day for me. I love it here. I’ve been to the Festival maybe eight times, but this time it’s different and awesome to be here as World Champion.”

In addition to main gallery, Sports Car Digest also brings the following selection of images from this year’s event.

2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed – Picture Gallery

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Goodwood; photos: Newspress]

