Monterey Car Week has grown by leaps and bounds over the past several years, making it next to impossible to see everything. Some days there are multiple events happening at the same time throughout the Monterey Peninsula, which inevitably means you end up missing something spectacular. To the rescue is the book ‘Nine Over Nine – Monterey 2017’, which captures everything from the Monterey Pre-Reunion to the Best of Show at the Pebble Beach Concours, i.e. all the spectacular cars and people who make Monterey so special.

Now in its second year, ‘Nine Over Nine’ (nine photographers over nine days) is a 100-page, 9″ x 12″ full color coffee table book with over 300 spectacular photographs showcasing the work of the best photographers in the business. Each photographer brings their own style to the book making for a wonderful variety of interpretations. The first printing of the premiere edition sold out quickly last year. Don’t hesitate to add this wonderful photo essay to your library.

To order ‘Nine Over Nine’, visit www.autograph.net/nine.

