The famed Monterey Classic Car Week really gets going in earnest with the annual running of the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance. Held annually since 1998 to showcase the elegance of the automobile in motion, the Tour underscores the early history of Pebble Beach.

The 2017 Pebble Beach Tour featured 155 varied but highly valued historic automobiles as the event celebrated its 20th anniversary. Last year saw the Tour revert to its original and longer route after local fires had significantly shortened it in 2016. Roaring to life on Thursday morning, these classics left Portola Road behind them and weaved their way around the Monterey Peninsula. The motorcade then traced portions of the historic 17-Mile Drive lined with Californian Pine and Cypress trees, before pausing for a gourmet lunch on Ocean Avenue in the charming town of Carmel-by-the-Sea.

In addition to Richard Michael Owen’s gallery, we also present the following pictures from the 2017 Pebble Beach Tour.

2017 Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance – Picture Gallery (photos: Rolex)

1967 Ferrari 412 P Competizione at the start of the Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance 1965 AC Cobra 427 Roadster at start of the Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance 2017 1969 Mercedes Benz SEL 6.8 driven by Jochen Mass at the start of the Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance 2017 Crowd at the start of the Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance 2017 1934 SS Cars SS1 Fixed Head Coupe at the finish of the Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance 2017 1952 Jaguar XK120 Barris Roadster en route to Tehama during 2017 Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance

[Source: Rolex]

