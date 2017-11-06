The 2017 edition of the Silverstone Classic was held 28-30 July at England’s famed Silverstone Grand Prix circuit. More than 100,000 spectators no doubt enjoyed the ‘World’s Biggest Classic Motor Racing Festival’, staged over three days at the country’s premier race circuit.

This year’s line-up of 22 memorable races featured a wide range of machinery, from the evocative Pre-War Sports Cars of the roaring twenties right up to illustrious Super Touring Cars of the far more modern nineties. Despite a licence to start more than 50 cars per race, such is the Classic’s popularity that many grids were still massively oversubscribed. In total, the packed programme attracted more than 1,000 entries and close to 800 drivers from around the globe.

The celebrated Silverstone Circuit also welcomed a feast of other attractions over the weekend. On Saturday, the focus switched to honouring 25 years of the remarkable Jaguar XJ220 with never-seen-before numbers gathering to mark the special occasion. What’s more, for the first time, all four XJ220C Le Mans cars were seen together — three in original racing liveries.

Sunday’s spotlight was on another deified marque as unprecedented numbers of McLaren road cars took to the track to mark what would have been company founder Bruce McLaren’s 80th birthday year. The parade of 115 sports cars was led by Bruce’s daughter Amanda and it is hoped will be certified as a Guinness World Record.

“Wow, what an incredible event – without doubt the biggest and best yet,” enthused Nick Wigley, CEO of organiser, Goose Live Events. “I must thank all involved for helping us to create what is now unquestionably one of the greatest car-themed shows in the world. We will not be resting on our laurels, though, and we already have some even more exciting plans for 2018 when I’m sure we will be breaking yet more records. We’re currently in the process of gathering feedback to support our planning for 2018 which we’ll use to shape developments – more on that soon.”

As tradition (and logistics) dictate, the Silverstone Classic follows two weeks after the British Grand Prix. With next year’s Formula 1 calendar already announced and the Formula 1 showcase set for Sunday 8 July, the 2018 Silverstone Classic will move forward a week and be staged from 20-22 July. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy Matt White’s stunning picture gallery from the 2017 event.

2017 Silverstone Classic – Picture Gallery (photos: Matt White)

[Source: Silverstone Classic; photos: Matt White]

