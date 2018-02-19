A field of no less than 230 historic race cars will participate in the 2018 Tour Auto Optic 2000, which will be staged from 23 to 28 April along the secondary roads and racing circuits of France.

The entry list for this year’s race reveals some exceptional cars such as Ford GT40s, Maserati 200 SI, Porsche 904 Carrera GTS and a host of Ferraris — 250 GT SWB Berlinetta, 250 GT MM, 250 GT Lusso, 250 GT Boano and 275 GTB, among others. Previously reported, the 2018 Tour Auto Rally will feature Italian marques that are no longer produced. Many of them took part in the original event including Autobianchi, De Tomaso and Osca will be among the protagonists in 2018.

In advance of the 27th edition of the Tour Auto Optic 2000, we take another well-deserved look at the 2017 retrospective of the Tour de France Automobile.

Tour Auto Rally 2017 – Picture Gallery (photos: Peter Auto)

[Source: Peter Auto]

