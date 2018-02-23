Porsche will be the honoured marque at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, scheduled for 12 – 15 July at Goodwood House and the 9-turn, 1.16-mile Goodwood hill climb in West Sussex, England. Porsche cars will adorn the Central Feature for the third time in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the iconic 356 — its first sports car.

Previously the German marque has celebrated its 50th anniversary in 1998 and the 50th anniversary of the 911 in 2013 at Goodwood. The 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed will showcase the full range of Porsche’s achievements in a dedicated batch on the Goodwood hill climb, with other examples of the marque’s heritage also displayed around the event site.

“Porsche has been one of our most loyal and enthusiastic partners, supporting the Festival of Speed since 1995, and the Revival since 2010,” said The Duke of Richmond and Gordon. “This year Porsche will become the first manufacturer to create the central display at the Festival for the third time, underlining the huge contribution from this iconic manufacturer of world-beating racing cars and road cars.”

With over 100 class wins to its name, including an unprecedented 19 overall victories, Porsche is best known for its successes at the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race, but its pedigree runs deeper and across all disciplines of the sport. Alongside a strong GT and Prototype contingent, Goodwood will pay tribute to Porsche’s many successes, with examples on display from its history in Formula One, IndyCar and rallying, in addition to a number of road-going models.

The Goodwood Festival is renowned for attracting the rarest and most exciting road and race cars and bikes ever created and the 2018 running of the event will be no different. A never-before-seen parade of Porsche cars that have helped define and guide the company’s vision over the years — be it on circuits or roads — will feature in action on the Goodwood Hillclimb alongside static exhibits and the Porsche Experience Centre. This year the Porsche stand will host the latest Porsche road cars and will be joined by models that provide a glimpse into the future.

The celebration batch on the Goodwood hill climb will culminate with a static display around the Central Feature in front of Goodwood House, once again designed by Gerry Judah.

Tickets for the Festival of Speed are on sale at Goodwood.com and at the Goodwood Ticket Office on 01243 755055.

[Source: Goodwood]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

