Porsche enthusiasts take note. The 2018 Porsche Rennsport Reunion will take place September 27-30 at the 11-turn, 2.238-mile Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. Better still, Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) said the sixth edition of Rennsport Reunion will grow to four days.

In what has become a tradition, Rennsport Reunion VI will bring together a gathering of significant Porsche racecars, as well as those who have designed, engineered, and driven them to victory. Hosted by PCNA, the four-day program of on-track competition will be complemented by a Concours d’Elegance, which is open to invited race participants.

After staging the first three events in the east, with the inaugural at Lime Rock Park in 2001, followed by two events at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2004 and 2007, Rennsport Reunion IV moved West in 2011, tapping into a vast array of West Coast car aficionados and Porsche enthusiasts. Returning to a three-year interval, this event has turned into a world-wide happening.

“Choosing the Monterey Peninsula once again for our unique Porsche family reunion builds upon what we learned from previous Rennsport Reunions,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “We had close to 60,000 fans, enthusiasts and owners come through the gates of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca to celebrate with us in 2015, and California’s picturesque central coast provides an ideal backdrop. The Golden State as a whole has always been like a second home to Porsche.”

During Porsche Rennsport Reunion V in 2015, over 1,300 Porsche Club of America (PCA) member-owned Porsche models helped fill the show fields, race classes, and parking lots of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca to overflow capacity. For the upcoming sixth rendition, the PCA will once again play an integral role in the festivities.

Additional details and ticket information will be published as they become available.

[Source: PCNA]

