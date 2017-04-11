The Petersen Automotive Museum will debut its latest exhibition in the Bruce Meyer Family Gallery, “Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari.” Presented by Rolex, the exhibit is a celebration of seven decades of automobiles and the man, Enzo Ferrari, who brought them to the attention of the world via sheer force of will.

The Petersen’s “70 Years of Ferrari” exhibition will showcase several examples of the brand’s most lauded designs including the legendary 250 GTO, the 166 MM, the 250 TR, the 250 LM and the 2001 Ferrari F1 driven by Formula One racer Michael Schumacher in one of his most dominating years in the series. The exhibit will launch on Thursday, April 27, 2017 with a grand reception sponsored by Gearys and will open to the public on Saturday, April 29th, 2017. It will run through April of 2018.

Few brands have captured the imagination of the world more than Ferrari. For 70 years, Enzo Ferrari’s prancing horses have thrilled car enthusiasts both young and old with their racing and road cars. To celebrate the Italian automaker’s 70th Anniversary, and through the leadership of Bruce Meyer, “Seeing Red” will feature a collection of 11 of the rarest and finest road and race Ferraris, all in its signature red paint.

“We’re so thrilled to bring some of the world’s most beautiful Ferraris to the Petersen,” said Bruce Meyer, founding chairman of the Petersen’s Board of Directors. “Seeing that Rosso Corsa paint and the beautiful curves of the body work is always enough to make your heart skip a beat. ‘Seeing Red’ will be one of the most significant gatherings of Ferraris in the world and I’m so pleased to be able to share it with the public in our gallery.”

The exhibition will open with a grand reception on Thursday, April 27th at the Petersen. This event will include cocktails, appetizers, live music and presentation, with a special tribute to legendary racer, Phil Hill, hosted by Hill’s son, Derek Hill. This opening reception is open to the public and tickets are available for $100 with a special VIP vault tour and Ferrari book package available for $175.

“This new exhibit is another example of how the Petersen views cars, as art, and nothing is more appropriate than red Ferrari models,” said Terry Karges, Executive Director of the Petersen Automotive Museum. “We’re confident this exhibit will helps us continue our success and really get people talking and learning about Ferrari.”

For more information on the Seeing Red opening reception, visit Petersen.org/Ferrari. For more information on the Petersen Automotive Museum, visit Petersen.org or call 323-930-CARS.

[Source: Petersen Automotive Museum; photo: Scott Williamson Photodesign Studios]