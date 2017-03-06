The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance returns to Amelia Island, Florida on March 9-12, 2017 for the 22nd edition of the Concours regarded as one of the top automotive events in the world. Always held the second full weekend in March, the Concours will draw more than 300 vehicles from collections around the world.

Staged at the Ritz-Carlton on Amelia Island and the adjacent Golf Club of Amelia Island at Summer Beach, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is much more than the showcase event on Sunday, with several days of poster and book signings, seminars, driving tours, parties, automobile and silent auctions, art shows, test drives and more.

Racing driver Al Unser, Sr. will be the featured honoree at the Amelia Island Concours 2017, serving as main guest at the Concours’ annual Gala Dinner on Saturday and driving onto the show field on Sunday at 9:45am to officially open the event. The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner known as ‘Big Al’ succeeds Hans-Joachim Stuck as the honoree.

This year’s event will also celebrate the race cars of Al Unser, Sr.; the Cars of Brumos Racing; the 50th Anniversary of the Chevrolet Camaro; the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar D-Type’s third consecutive victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans; Porsche ‘Giant Killers’; Famous Movie Cars and much more.

The 22nd annual Amelia Island Concours will be held Sunday, March 12th at the Golf Club of Amelia Island at Summer Beach from 9:30am to 4:00pm. Tickets are $95 in advance ($120 gate), youth 12 – 18 and active duty military pay $50 and children under 12 are admitted free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult. The awards presentation begins at 11:30am at the awards tent on the show field. Participants will compete for Best in Class or Amelia Awards (2nd or 3rd), in addition to Corporate Awards, which as the name implies are given by various corporate entities to their favorite cars. The Best in Class winners then compete for the overall Best of Show for two designations: Concours d’Elegance and Concours de Sport.

1930 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Town Car and 1952 Pegaso Z-102 Cupula Coupe (photo: Nathan Deremer)

Amelia Island Concours 2017 – Seminar Schedule

On Friday, March 10th at 3:00pm, the “Japanese Racing – The Men Behind the Victories” seminar will see Adam Carolla host a panel with some of the people who contributed to the racing success of Japanese auto manufacturers in the United States. Panel includes: Peter Brock, Tommy Kendall, John Morton, Sam Posey and Chip Robinson.

On Saturday, March 11th at 10:30am, the “Legends of the Leaping Cat – Jaguar Racing Drivers” seminar will see Tommy Kendall moderate a panel of racing greats that will share stories from their years racing for Jaguar. Panel includes: Bill Adam, Norman Dewis, Hurley Haywood, David Hobbs, Davy Jones, Brian Redman, Chip Robinson and Bob Tullius.

Admission to each seminar is $35.00. Tickets can be purchased online at AmeliaConcours.org or at the door on the day of the event. Poster signings follow each seminar.

RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island Auction

RM Sotheby’s will hold its 19th annual Amelia Island auction on Friday, March 10th and Saturday, March 11th on the grounds of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Headline cars include the Orin Smith Collection, 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta by Scaglietti, 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Cabriolet by Vanvooren and 1950 Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta by Touring.

1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta (photo: Erik Fuller) 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Cabriolet (photo: Darin Schnabel) 1950 Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta (photo: Patrick Ernzen)

Gooding and Company Amelia Island Auction

Gooding & Company will hold its 8th annual Amelia Island Auction event on Friday, March 10th on the grounds of the nearby Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort. Gooding assembled more than 85 cars for its auction, headlined by the 1957 Jaguar XKSS, 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America and 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion.

1957 Jaguar XKSS 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America (photo: Mike Maez) 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion (photo: Mathieu Heurtault)

Bonhams Amelia Island Auction

The 3rd annual Bonhams Amelia Island auction will be held Thursday, March 9th at the Fernandina Beach Golf Club on Amelia Island. More than 85 automobiles will be offered at Bonhams’ Amelia Island Concours Week sale, headlined by a 1955 Ferrari 250 GT Europa Alloy, 1911 Pierce-Arrow Model 48 Touring and 1927 Bentley 4.5-Liter Tourer.

1955 Ferrari 250 Europa GT Alloy 1927 Bentley 4 1/2 Liter Tourer 1911 Pierce-Arrow Model 48 Touring

Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance 2017 – Official Schedule of Events

Thursday, March 19th

The Shop at the Concours

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Santa Maria 1

RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island Sale Preview

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom, Ocean Front Lawn & Courtyard

For more information: www.rmsothebys.com or call (800) 211-4371 or (519) 352-4575

Open to Public

The Amelia Island Concours Silent Auction

3:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island Plaza 2

Guardians of Porsche Wine Maker’s Dinner

6:30 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Talbot Ballroom

$310 per person. Reservations required: www.ameliaconcours.org

Friday, March 10th

The Porsche Driving Experience

7 a.m.

Departs from the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport. Driver’s meeting at 7 a.m. Activities to include a spirited ride with a professional driver and an entrant participation autocross.

$250 per car (2 people included). Open to the Public – Reservations Required: www.ameliaconcours.org

*Ownership of a Porsche is not required. Must be 21 years of age to participate.

Reliable Carriers Eight Flags Road Tour

8:30 a.m.

Departs from The Ritz-Carlton main driveway. The tour stops at various points on and around Amelia Island and concludes with a public display and lunch in downtown Fernandina Beach.

Open to Concours Registered Vehicles Only

The Shop at the Concours

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Santa Maria 1

Test Drives – Various Manufacturers

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton & The Golf Club of Amelia Island, Front Driveway

Complimentary

Automobilia and Luxury Lifestyle Merchants

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

Open to Public

RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island Sale Preview

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom, Ocean Front Lawn & Courtyard

For more information: www.rmsothebys.com or call (800) 211-4371 or (519) 352-4575

Open to Public

The Amelia Island Concours Silent Auction

10:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island Plaza 2

Book Signings

Various times throughout the day

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island Talbot Pre-Function

Japanese Racing – The Men Behind the Victories Seminar

3 p.m.

Adam Carolla hosts a panel discussion with some of the people who contributed to the racing success of Japanese auto manufacturers in the United States. Panel includes: Peter Brock; Tommy Kendall; John Morton; Sam Posey and Chip Robinson.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Talbot Ballroom

$35 per person –Tickets can be purchased online www.ameliaconcours.org or at the door on the day of the event. Open to the Public. Limited Seating.

Poster signing follows seminar

RM Sotheby’s Cocktail Reception

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom. Admission is for

registered bidders, consignors and qualified media only;

For more information: www.rmsothebys.com or call

800-211-4371 / 519-352-4575

RM Sotheby’s A Gentleman’s Collection; The Pride & Passion of Orin Smith

5 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom. Admission is for

registered bidders, consignors and qualified media only;

For more information: www.rmsothebys.com or call

800-211-4371 / 519-352-4575

Saturday, March 11th

MotorXpo

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Vendors and cars on display on the first hole of the Golf Club of Amelia Island

Free Admission

Cars & Coffee at the Concours presented by Heacock Classic Car Insurance

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Over 400 classic and exotic cars from local car clubs will be displayed on the 1st, 10th and 18th fairways of the Golf Club of Amelia Island. Vehicles must be pre-registered to participate

Free Admission

The Shop at the Concours

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Santa Maria 1

Automobilia and Luxury Lifestyle Merchants

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

Open to Public

Test Drives – Various Manufacturers

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton & The Golf Club of Amelia Island, Front Driveway

Complimentary

The Amelia Island Concours Silent Auction

10:00 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island Plaza 2

Legends of the Leaping Cat – Jaguar Racing Drivers Seminar

10:30 a.m.

Tommy Kendall moderates a panel of racing greats who will share stories from their time racing Jaguars. Panel includes: Bill Adam, Norman Dewis, Hurley Haywood, David Hobbs, Davy Jones, Brian Redman, Chip Robinson and Bob Tullius.

The Ritz-Carlton, Talbot Ballroom

$35 per person –Tickets can be purchased online www.ameliaconcours.org or at the door on the day of the event. Open to the Public. Limited Seating.

Poster signing follows seminar

RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island Auction

11 a.m.

The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom

Admission is for registered bidders, consignors and qualified media only.

For more information, visit www.rmsothebys.com or call (800) 211-4371 or (519) 352-4575

Book Signings

Various times throughout the day

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island Talbot Pre-Function

Cocktail Reception

6:30 – 7:15 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Talbot Pre-Function and Colonnade

By Invitation Only

Mercedes-Benz Gala Dinner

Honoring Al Unser Sr

7:30 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island – Talbot Ballroom

Black Tie Optional, Reservations Required: www.ameliaconcours.org

Sunday, March 12th

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Golf Club of Amelia Island

10th & 18th Fairways

General Admission Adult: $120 day of show/$95 in advance

General Admission Student 12 – 18 years old: $50

General Admission Children under 12: admitted free with paying adult ticket.

Active Duty Military and immediate family: $50 with Active Duty ID available on site only.

General Admission with early entry (8:30 a.m.): $150 Limited quantities, must be purchased in advance.

9:45 a.m.

Honoree Al Unser Sr. enters the show field from the Awards Tent

10:30 a.m.

Vintage Fashion Show presented by Fashion Group International,

North Florida, Inc. – Awards Tent

11:00 a.m.

Chairman’s Welcome

National Anthem

Flyover

Judges Introduction

11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Awards Presentation – Awards Tent. Presentation includes Best in Show, Best in Class, Amelia and Corporate Awards.

Club Amelia: $525 per person includes: early admission to the Concours, VIP parking, collector program, breakfast, lunch, snack, three drink tickets and cash bar. Limited availability, must be purchased in advance.

Concours and More: $225 per person includes: General Admission ticket with early entry (8:30 a.m.), event poster and lunch inside The Ritz-Carlton. Limited availability, must be purchased in advance.

Exhibitors

Bentley, BMW, BMW Group Classic, Brumos, Buick, Ferrari, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

The Shop at the Concours

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Show Field, Golf Club of Amelia Island

Open to the Public With Show Ticket

MotorXpo

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vendors of Automobilia on the first hole of the Golf Club of Amelia Island

Open to the public

Book Signings

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Show Field, Golf Club of Amelia Island – in the Midway

Open to the Public With Show Ticket

Luxury Lifestyle Merchants

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

North end of the Show Field, Golf Club of Amelia Island

Open to the Public With Show Ticket

Automobilia

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Show Field, Golf Club of Amelia Island

Open to the Public With Show Ticket

Luxury Car Displays

Friday – Sunday

The Ritz-Carlton, Front Entrance

All events are held rain or shine. The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Foundation, Inc. reserves the right to change or cancel an event.

For more information, visit AmeliaConcours.org.

[Source: Amelia Island Concours]