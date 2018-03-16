The 23rd annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance was staged Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Amelia Island, Florida. The 2018 edition of the competition featured more than 300 cars and motorcycles into 35 classes to the 10th and 18th fairways of the Golf Club of Amelia Island.
Emerson Fittipaldi was the Honored Chairman and Amelia Founder and Chairman Bill Warner offered up a great selection of race cars from Fittipaldi’s career for display on the show field. The double Formula 1 World Champion and two-time Indy 500 winner displayed a number of the vehicles he raced, including a 1970 Lotus 72/5, 1974 McLaren M23/5, 1974 Porsche 911 RSR IROC, and 1977 Chevrolet IROC Camaro Z28.
Making its debut at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance was the sole Shelby Lonestar, created in secrecy a half-century ago as a replacement for the 427 Shelby Cobra. Based on the GT40 chassis, the Ford V-8-powered mid-engine coupe was assembled in England during 1968 and wore the name “Cobra III” in internal Shelby documents. The Shelby Lonestar experienced considerable obstacles in obtaining its name, as Ford had acquired the Cobra name a year earlier. Shelby, a Texan by birth, nature and bearing, named his third-generation “Cobra” after his home state and the Shelby Lonestar was born.
Additional highlights on the show field included a full class of the outrageous customs of “Big Daddy” Ed Roth, who created some of the most outrageous, reality bending customs of an era that thrived on American individualism run delightfully amok. Roth’s cars took the term “custom” beyond the edge. His signature Beatnik Bandit, Orbitron and Surfite all enjoyed successful movie cameos in addition to their star status in hot rod and custom car magazines.
In addition to our main report, photographer Nathan Deremer of DeremerStudios.com also documented the Amelia Island Concours 2018. In addition to the Concours, Nathan’s gallery also highlights the other events supporting the big show, such as the seminars, Cars and Coffee, Amelia Tour and RM Sotheby’s sale.
Amelia Island Concours 2018 – Picture Gallery (photos: Nathan Deremer / DeremerStudios.com)
Amelia Island Concours 2018 – Award Winners
The Ritz-Carlton, Best in Show, Concours de Sport
1963 Ferrari 250/275P
The JSL Motorsports Collection – Redwood City, CA
The Ritz-Carlton, Best in Show, Concours d’Elegance
1929 Duesenberg J/SJ Convertible
Harry Yeaggy – Cincinnati, OH
Corporate
The Amelia Island Award
FOR THE MOST ELEGANT FORMAL SEDAN OR TOWN CAR
1938 Packard 1605 Convertible Sedan
Marano Collection – Westfield, NJ
The Andial Trophy
FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT PORSCHE RACE CAR
1988 Porsche 962
Paul and Marci Thieme – Grand Rapids, MI
The Auburn Special Appreciation Award
IN APPRECIATION TO BILL AND BARBARA PARFET FOR PRESERVING AND SHARING THEIR
AUBURN SALON COLLECTION
1933 Auburn 12-165 Salon Speedster
Bill and Barbara Parfet – Hickory Corners, MI
The Automotive Heritage Award
FOR THE CAR THAT MATTERS HISTORICALLY
1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4
Bruce R. McCaw – Bellevue, WA
The Autoweek Award
FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT RACE CAR DRIVEN BY EMERSON FITTIPALDI
1975 McLaren M23/9
Gregory G. Galdi – Roslyn Harbor, NY
The BMW Trophy
FOR ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE
1931 Cadillac 452A V-16 Imperial Limousine
David and Kathy Gano – Salem, OH
The Borla Trophy
FOR THE BEST SOUND ON THE FIELD
1971 Ferrari 512 M
Fratelli Auriana – Greenwich, CT
The Buddy Palumbo Award
FOR THE CAR RESTORED BY ITS OWNER
1963 Buick Riviera
Don and Donna McCullen – Ocala, FL
The Camille Jenatzy Award
FOR THE CAR WITH THE MOST AUDACIOUS EXTERIOR
1949 Buick El Kineno
RM Kleberg III (Tres), Sally S. Kleberg, Tio Kleberg and Scott M. Kleberg – San Antonio,
TX
The Cantore/Wit’s End Trophy
FOR THE ENTRANT EXPERIENCING JUST PLAIN BAD LUCK
1937 Cord LWB Super Charged Custom Beverly
David and Lisa Helmer – Macungie, PA
The Chairman’s Choice Award
FOR THE CAR FOUND MOST APPEALING BY THE CHAIRMAN
1968 Shelby Lonestar
Michael and Christa Shoen – Paradise Valley, AZ
The Claude Nolan Cadillac Award
FOR THE MOST ELEGANT CADILLAC
1932 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Coupe
John D. Groendyke – Enid, OK
The Connolly Leather Trophy
FOR THE MOST OUTSTANDING INTERIOR
1965 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III 4 Door Convertible
Steven Wolf – European Autobody Collection – Boca Raton, FL
The David E. Davis Jr. Trophy
FOR THE MOST OUTSTANDING POST-WAR AMERICAN CAR
1953 Cadillac Eldorado
Steven Plunkett Collection – London, ON, Canada
The Daytona International Speedway Trophy
FOR THE MOST SIGNIFICANT CAR TO RACE AT THE DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL
SPEEDWAY
1983 March 83G
Powerplant Motorsports – New Milford, CT
The Denise McCluggage Trophy
FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT POST-WAR RACE CAR
1953 MG TD Sport Speciale
Howard and Diane Banaszak – Fernandina Beach, FL
The Driving Enthusiasts Award
FOR THE INDIVIDUAL WHO DRIVES HIS CAR REGULARLY
1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost
Sierra Collection – Odessa, FL
The FCA Trophy
FOR THE MOST ELEGANT FCA CAR
1941 Chrysler Thunderbolt
Richard H. Driehaus Collection – Chicago, IL
The First Coast News Award
FOR THE CAR REPRESENTING THE MOST ADVANCED STYLING FOR ITS ERA
1961 Jaguar E-Type FHC
The Sport Clips Collection, LLC – Georgetown, TX
The FIVA Award
FOR THE MOST WELL PRESERVED AND REGULARLY DRIVEN VEHICLE
1934 Bugatti Type 57 Stelvio
LBI Limited – Philadelphia, PA
The Ford Motor Company/E.T. “Bob” Gregorie Trophy
FOR ENDURING DESIGN EXCELLENCE
1956 Continental Mark II
The Colonel Irby Collection – Oakton, VA
The General Motors/Dave Holls Award
FOR THE MOST OUTSTANDING GENERAL MOTORS CAR
1931 Buick 94 Sport Roadster
David M. Landow – Potomac, MD
The Gil Nickel/Far Niente Award
TO THE ENTRANT BEST EMULATING THE SPIRIT OF GIL NICKEL
1959 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder
Peter Kalikow – New York, NY
The Grand Sport Trophy
FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT GENERAL MOTORS COMPETITION CAR
1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88
Anthony Geraci – Glen Head, NY
The Hans Mandt Trophy
FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT PORSCHE CARRERA
1959 Porsche 356 A Carrera GS/GT
The Ingram Collection – Durham, NC
The Heacock Classic Insurance Award
FOR THE MOST ELEGANT AUBURN
1932 Auburn 12-160 A Boattail Speedster
Marano Collection – Westfield, NJ
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway/Tony Hulman Award
FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT INDIANAPOLIS RACE CAR
1974 McLaren M16
Robert Dyson – Poughkeepsie, NY
The International Motor Sports Association Award
FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMSA GTP
1985 Porsche 962
Dan Curry – Lebanon, NJ
The Jaguar of North America Award
FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT JAGUAR
1962 Jaguar E-Type
The Collier Collection at The Revs Institute – Naples, FL
The Judge John North Trophy
FOR THE BEST NEW COACHWORK OR RE-CREATION
1929 Auburn Cabin Speedster
Peter C. and Charlene J. Kesling Foundation – La Porte, IN
The Kelly Services Trophy
FOR THE MOST ELEGANT SPORTS CAR
1942 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Spider
BitOCar B&H Collection – San Antonio, TX
The Kemp C. Stickney Trophy
FOR THE MOST ELEGANT OPEN CAR
1929 Duesenberg J/SJ Convertible
Harry Yeaggy – Cincinnati, OH
The Meguiar’s Award
FOR THE CAR WITH THE MOST OUTSTANDING FINISH
1937 Bugatti Type 57S
Rare Wheels Collection – Windermere, FL
The Mercedes-Benz Club of America Award
FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT MERCEDES-BENZ
1931 Mercedes-Benz SSK Sport/2
Bob, Sandy and Gary Bahre – Paris, ME
The Mercedes-Benz Star of Excellence Award
FOR THE MOST ELEGANT MERCEDES-BENZ
1957 Mercedes-Benz 300Sc Coupe
Vin and Erica Di Bona – Los Angeles, CA
The Millard Newman Award
FOR THE ROLLS-ROYCE BEST REPRESENTING THE SPIRIT OF MILLARD NEWMAN
1908 Rolls-Royce 40/50 Silver Ghost
John and Denise Dolan – Huntington, NY
The NART Trophy
FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT NART CAR
1965 Ferrari 365P2
Scuderia N.E. – Stamford, CT
The Porsche Trophy
FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT PRODUCTION PORSCHE
1955 Porsche Continental
Jim and Tiffany Liberty – Newport Beach, CA
The PPG/ Phil Hill Restorers Award-Production
FOR THE RESTORER OF THE BEST NEW RESTORATION
1910 Packard Model 30 Limousine
Amtra Garage – Tulsa, OK
The PPG/ Phill Hill Restorers Award-Sports/Race
FOR THE RESTORER OF THE BEST NEW RESTORATION
1976 Porsche 935/76
Jerry Seinfeld – New York, NY
The Raymond “Le Patron” Milo Trophy
FOR THE MOST ELEGANT FRENCH COACHWORK
1948 Cadillac Series 62 Saoutchik Cabriolet
Sonny and Joan Abagnale – The Abagnale Collection – Cedar Grove, NJ
The Rolex Watch Award
FOR THE CAR OF TIMELESS ELEGANCE
1962 Jaguar E-Type FHC
Randy and Deb Anderson – Urbandale, IA
The Sandra Alford Fashion Trophy
FOR THE BEST PRESENTATION OF FASHION AND THE AUTOMOBILE
1934 MG PA
Randy and Suzanne Morgan – Hershey, PA
The Spirit of Sebring Award
FOR THE CAR BEST REPRESENTING THE SPIRIT OF THE SEBRING 12-HOUR RACE
1963 Ferrari 250/275P
The JSL Motorsports Collection – Redwood City, CA
The Spirit Of The 1000 Miglia Award
FOR THE CAR EXHIBITING THE SPIRIT OF THE MILLE MIGLIA
1956 Ferrari 250 GT Competizione Berlinetta
Michael and Katharina Leventhal – Beverly Hills, CA
The Wind in Your Face Award
FOR THE MOST ELEGANT MOTORCYCLE
1974 Laverda 750 SFC
Jim and Sharon Dillard – Richmond, VA
Other
The duPont Registry’s People’s Choice Award
1959 Ferrari 196S Dino
Les Wexner – New Albany, OH
The Hagerty Children’s Award
1910 Packard 30 Gentlemen’s Roadster Runabout
Stephen and Susan Babinsky – Lebanon, NJ
1959 Lister-Jaguar Knobbly
Howard E. Turner – Atlanta, GA
1985 Lancia Delta S4
John and Suzanne Campion – Jacksonville, FL
The Spirit of the Concours Trophy
William (Bill) Warner – Jacksonville, FL
Class
Best in Class – American Classic (1930-1932)
1930 Packard 745 Roadster
Craig A. Kappel – Chatham, MA
Amelia Award – American Classic (1930-1932)
1930 Packard 734 Speedster Sedan
Richard and Patricia Lambert – Port Orange, FL
Amelia Award – American Classic (1930-1932)
1932 Chrysler Imperial CH Coupe
William and Tina Sipko – Windber, PA
Best in Class – American Classic (1933-1948)
1933 Packard 1005 Twelve Convertible Victoria
James and Nancy Scharfeld – Avon Lake , OH
Amelia Award – American Classic (1933-1948)
1934 LaSalle Model 350
David and Linda Kane – Bernardsville, NJ
Amelia Award – American Classic (1933-1948)
1933 Pierce-Arrow 1242 Convertible Coupe
Gallery 260 Limited – Toronto, ON, Canada
Best in Class – American Classic (Pre 1930)
1925 Locomobile 48-9
Jepson Collection – Savannah, GA
Amelia Award – American Classic (Pre 1930)
1929 Packard Sport Phaeton
Dr. Wellington and Janet Morton – St. Johns, FL
Best in Class – American Limited Production
1953 Buick Skylark
Lawrence and Ellen Macks – Owings Mills, MD
Amelia Award – American Limited Production
1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham
Vernon and Ina Smith – Swift Current, NL, Canada
Amelia Award – American Limited Production
1953 Buick Super Estate Wagon
Loren Hulber – Macungie, PA
Best in Class – Auburn
1935 Auburn 851 S/C
Lehrman Collection – Palm Beach, FL
Amelia Award – Auburn
1933 Auburn 8-105 Salon Retractable Hardtop
Dicarco – Snowmass Village, CO
Amelia Award – Auburn
1928 Auburn 8-115 Boattail Speedster
Sam and Emily Mann – Englewood, NJ
Best in Class – Bentley (Post-War)
1955 Bentley R-Type Continental Fastback
Bruce Male – Swampscott, MA
Amelia Award – Bentley (Post-War)
1959 Bentley S1-Continental Fastback
Fred and Donna Kriz – Monaco
Best in Class – Cars of Fittipaldi
1974 McLaren M23/8
The Mouse Motors Collection – Chicago, IL
Best in Class – Concept Cars
1960 Plymouth XNR
Linda and Paul Gould – Pawling, NY
Amelia Award – Concept Cars
1966 Bosley Interstate Mark II
Kim and Stephen Bruno – Boca Raton, FL
Best in Class – Duesenberg
1929 Duesenberg J-175 Dual Cowl Phaeton
Charles E. Letts, Jr. – Bloomfield Hills, MI
Amelia Award – Duesenberg
1932 Duesenberg J-284
Terry and Jennifer Adderley – Bloomfield Hills, MI
Amelia Award – Duesenberg
1930 Duesenberg J-306
Andrew Polar – Smithfield, CT
Best in Class – E-Type
1961 Jaguar E-Type FHC
Kent and Melissa Hussey – Atlanta, GA
Amelia Award – E-Type
1964 Jaguar E-Type Series 1
The Anton and Barbara Bonifacic Collection – Stroudsburg, PA
Amelia Award – E-Type
1969 Jaguar E-Type Series II OTS
David and Beverly Kirkman – Cumming, GA
Best in Class – European Custom Coachwork
1932 Isotta Fraschini 8B – Commodore
Blake and Lauren Atwell – Buda, TX
Amelia Award – European Custom Coachwork
1936 Lagonda LG45
Tom Griffith – Verona, WI
Amelia Award – European Custom Coachwork
1939 Bugatti Type 57
Donald Bernstein – Clarks Summit, PA
Best in Class – Ferrari Daytona
1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4
Beth and Ezra Gould – Brooklyn, NY
Amelia Award – Ferrari Daytona
1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Speciale
Jack and Debbie Thomas – St. Louis, MO
Amelia Award – Ferrari Daytona
1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Competition
Michel Abellan – Switzerland
Best in Class – Ferrari Production
1951 Ferrari 212 Export
Thomas Peck – Irvine, CA
Amelia Award – Ferrari Production
1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica
Kevin Cogan – The Cogan Collection – Louisville, KY
Best in Class – Grand Touring Prototype
1988 Nissan GTP ZX-Turbo
Nissan North America Heritage Collection – Franklin, TN
Amelia Award – Grand Touring Prototype
1992 Nissan NPT-90
The Mouse Motors Collection – Chicago, IL
Amelia Award – Grand Touring Prototype
1983 March 83G
George and Heidi Frey – Englewood, CO
Amelia Award – Grand Touring Prototype
1988 Porsche 962
Paul and Marci Thieme – Grand Rapids, MI
Best in Class – Horseless Carriage (30+ Horsepower)
1915 Stanley 820
OFF Brothers Collection – William Johnston and Ron Elenbaas – Richland, MI
Amelia Award – Horseless Carriage (30+ Horsepower)
1914 Simplex 50 HP Cloverleaf Tourer
Chris MacAllister – Indianapolis, IN
Best in Class – Horseless Carriage (Electric)
1912 Rauch & Lang Town Car
John W. Rich, Jr. – Frackville, PA
Amelia Award – Horseless Carriage (Electric)
1908 Studebaker “To and Fro” Carry-All
Swigart Antique Auto Museum – Huntingdon, PA
Amelia Award – Horseless Carriage (Electric)
1905 Columbia
Sharon and Richie Clyne – Las Vegas, NV
Best in Class – Hunting Cars
1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Shooting Brake
T bar W Ranch Investments – Mineola, TX
Amelia Award – Hunting Cars
1925 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Barker Tourer
Larry Ellison Collection – Woodside, CA
Amelia Award – Hunting Cars
1928 Armstrong Siddeley 30HP Mark II
David and Karin Brown – Vineyard Haven, MA
Best in Class – Martini Racing
1988 Lancia Delta Integrale
John and Suzanne Campion – Jacksonville, FL
Amelia Award – Martini Racing
1971 Porsche 917K Martini
The Collier Collection at The Revs Institute – Naples, FL
Amelia Award – Martini Racing
1973 Porsche 2.8 RSR “R6”
Fica Frio – London, United Kingdom
Best in Class – Mercedes-Benz (1947-1972)
1961 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL
John and Theresa Behrendt – Saratoga Springs, NY
Amelia Award – Mercedes-Benz (1947-1972)
1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster
Leo and Lisa Schigiel – The Schigiel Collection – Miami Beach, FL
Best in Class – Mercedes-Benz (Pre 1947)
1938 Mercedes-Benz 320 Cabriolet B
Mary and Ted Stahl – Chesterfield, MI
Best in Class – Motorcycles
1981 MV Agusta Magni 850S
Gale and Robert Lawrence – Riverside, CT
Amelia Award – Motorcycles
1979 Ducati 900 Super Sport
Alberto and Rossana Sisso Collection – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Amelia Award – Motorcycles
1974 Ducati 750 Super Sport
James and Carolyn Venable – Naples, FL
Best in Class – NART
1961 Ferrari 250 TRI/61
Scuderia N.E. – Stamford, CT
Amelia Award – NART
1954 Ferrari 250 Monza
Dana and Patti Mecum – Geneva Lake, WI
Amelia Award – NART
1981 Ferrari 512 BB/LM
Charles Wegner – West Chicago, IL
Amelia Award – NART
1950 Ferrari 196S Dino
Les Wexner – New Albany, OH
Best in Class – Porsche (Carrera)
1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A Carrera
Coriani Collection – Modena, Italy
Amelia Award – Porsche (Carrera)
1961 Porsche Abarth Carrera GT/L
The JSL Motorsports Collection – Redwood City, CA
Amelia Award – Porsche (Carrera)
1959 Porsche 356 A Carrera GS
The Ingram Collection – Durham, NC
Best in Class – Pre-War
1934 MG NA Special
Brenda B Benzar – Cincinnati, OH
Amelia Award – Pre-War
1933 MG L1 Magna
Bill and Sarah Richey – Bowling Green, KY
Amelia Award – Pre-War
1933 MG J2
Reed and Jan Tarwater – Greenfield, IN
Best in Class – Race Cars (1946-1957)
1956 Chevrolet Corvette SR2
Irwin Kroiz – Ambler, PA
Amelia Award – Race Cars (1946-1957)
1953 Ferrari 375MM
Oscar Davis – Elizabeth, NJ
Best in Class – Race Cars (1958-1966)
1964 Alpine M64 LeMans Prototype
Kim and Mitch McCullough – Pompton Plains, NJ
Amelia Award – Race Cars (1958-1966)
1959 Porsche 718 RSK Prototype
Harry Schwartz and Dick Koenig – Pensacola, FL
Amelia Award – Race Cars (1958-1966)
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Tubolare Zagato
Hillary and Jon Goodman – Philadelphia, PA
Best in Class – Race Cars (1967-1980)
1972 Parnelli VPJ-1
Chuck Jones – Stevensville, MI
Amelia Award – Race Cars (1967-1980)
1972 Ford Capri RS2600
Donald Bailey and Jon Pastucha – Auburn Hills, MI
Best in Class – Race Cars (Pre-War)
1926 Bugatti T39A
North Collection – St. Michaels, MD
Amelia Award – Race Cars (Pre-War)
1933 Maserati 8CM
Bill Pope – Paradise Valley, AZ
Best in Class – Rolls-Royce (Post-War)
1950 Rolls-Royce Silver Dawn DHC
Guy Lewis – Pinecrest, FL
Amelia Award – Rolls-Royce (Post-War)
1957 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith Touring Limousine
The Motorcar Gallery Collection – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Amelia Award – Rolls-Royce (Post-War)
1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II Convertible
The G. Marshall Collection – Hollywood, FL
Best in Class – Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost
1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost
Douglas R. Magee, Jr. – Wolfeboro, NH
Amelia Award – Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost
1921 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost
Thomas and Loren Colbert – Ithaca, NY
Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars (1951-1956)
1954 SIATA 200CS
Walter and Rosanne Eisenstark – Bluffton, SC
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars (1951-1956)
1951 Maserati A6G 2000 Pinin Farina
The Magnon Foundation – Riverside, CA
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars (1951-1956)
1951 Cisitalia 202 SC
Eric Schigiel – The Schigiel Collection – Miami Beach, FL
Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars (1957-1964)
1958 BMW 507
Fort Family Investments – Jacksonville, FL
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars (1957-1964)
1958 Jaguar XK150 S
David and Patricia Porter – Darien, CT
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars (1957-1964)
1957 BMW 507
Peter and Gina Starr – St. Augustine, FL
Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars (1965-1975)
1965 Aston Martin DB5
Carl and Laurie Clark – Myrtle Beach, SC
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars (1965-1975)
1967 Shelby GT350
Hunt and Pat Palmer-Ball – Louisville, KY
Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars (1965-1975)
1965 Ferrari 275 GTB
Don and Carol Murray – Laguna Beach, CA
Best in Class – Sports Cars (Pre-War to 1950)
1934 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300
Robert Bishop – Palm Beach, FL
Amelia Award – Sports Cars (Pre-War to 1950)
1935 Lagonda M45 Rapide
Richard D. Lisman – Southampton, NY
Amelia Award – Sports Cars (Pre-War to 1950)
1935 Amilcar G36 Pegase Grand Sport
Ralph Bonanotte – Mokena, IL
[Source: Amelia Island Concours; photos: Nathan Deremer / DeremerStudios.com]
