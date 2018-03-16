The 23rd annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance was staged Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Amelia Island, Florida. The 2018 edition of the competition featured more than 300 cars and motorcycles into 35 classes to the 10th and 18th fairways of the Golf Club of Amelia Island.

Emerson Fittipaldi was the Honored Chairman and Amelia Founder and Chairman Bill Warner offered up a great selection of race cars from Fittipaldi’s career for display on the show field. The double Formula 1 World Champion and two-time Indy 500 winner displayed a number of the vehicles he raced, including a 1970 Lotus 72/5, 1974 McLaren M23/5, 1974 Porsche 911 RSR IROC, and 1977 Chevrolet IROC Camaro Z28.

Making its debut at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance was the sole Shelby Lonestar, created in secrecy a half-century ago as a replacement for the 427 Shelby Cobra. Based on the GT40 chassis, the Ford V-8-powered mid-engine coupe was assembled in England during 1968 and wore the name “Cobra III” in internal Shelby documents. The Shelby Lonestar experienced considerable obstacles in obtaining its name, as Ford had acquired the Cobra name a year earlier. Shelby, a Texan by birth, nature and bearing, named his third-generation “Cobra” after his home state and the Shelby Lonestar was born.

Additional highlights on the show field included a full class of the outrageous customs of “Big Daddy” Ed Roth, who created some of the most outrageous, reality bending customs of an era that thrived on American individualism run delightfully amok. Roth’s cars took the term “custom” beyond the edge. His signature Beatnik Bandit, Orbitron and Surfite all enjoyed successful movie cameos in addition to their star status in hot rod and custom car magazines.

In addition to our main report, photographer Nathan Deremer of DeremerStudios.com also documented the Amelia Island Concours 2018. In addition to the Concours, Nathan’s gallery also highlights the other events supporting the big show, such as the seminars, Cars and Coffee, Amelia Tour and RM Sotheby’s sale.

Amelia Island Concours 2018 – Picture Gallery (photos: Nathan Deremer / DeremerStudios.com)

Ex-Emerson Fittipaldi McLaren M23 (photo: DeremerStudios.com) 1970 Lotus 2/5 - Emerson Fittipaldi's first World Championship victory came in chassis 5 in October 1970 in only his fourth F1 start. (photo: DeremerStudios.com) 1971 Martini Porsche 917K (photo: DeremerStudios.com) 1971 Martini Porsche 917K (photo: DeremerStudios.com) Lancia LC1, Lancia 037 and Lancia Delta S4 (photo: DeremerStudios.com) 1963 Porsche 356 B2000 GS Carrera GT (photo: DeremerStudios.com) Meyers Manx at RM Sotheby's Auction (photo: DeremerStudios.com) Porsche 964 Collection at RM Sotheby's Auction (photo: DeremerStudios.com)

Amelia Island Concours 2018 – Award Winners

The Ritz-Carlton, Best in Show, Concours de Sport

1963 Ferrari 250/275P

The JSL Motorsports Collection – Redwood City, CA

The Ritz-Carlton, Best in Show, Concours d’Elegance

1929 Duesenberg J/SJ Convertible

Harry Yeaggy – Cincinnati, OH

Corporate

The Amelia Island Award

FOR THE MOST ELEGANT FORMAL SEDAN OR TOWN CAR

1938 Packard 1605 Convertible Sedan

Marano Collection – Westfield, NJ

The Andial Trophy

FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT PORSCHE RACE CAR

1988 Porsche 962

Paul and Marci Thieme – Grand Rapids, MI

The Auburn Special Appreciation Award

IN APPRECIATION TO BILL AND BARBARA PARFET FOR PRESERVING AND SHARING THEIR

AUBURN SALON COLLECTION

1933 Auburn 12-165 Salon Speedster

Bill and Barbara Parfet – Hickory Corners, MI

The Automotive Heritage Award

FOR THE CAR THAT MATTERS HISTORICALLY

1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4

Bruce R. McCaw – Bellevue, WA

The Autoweek Award

FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT RACE CAR DRIVEN BY EMERSON FITTIPALDI

1975 McLaren M23/9

Gregory G. Galdi – Roslyn Harbor, NY

The BMW Trophy

FOR ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE

1931 Cadillac 452A V-16 Imperial Limousine

David and Kathy Gano – Salem, OH

The Borla Trophy

FOR THE BEST SOUND ON THE FIELD

1971 Ferrari 512 M

Fratelli Auriana – Greenwich, CT

The Buddy Palumbo Award

FOR THE CAR RESTORED BY ITS OWNER

1963 Buick Riviera

Don and Donna McCullen – Ocala, FL

The Camille Jenatzy Award

FOR THE CAR WITH THE MOST AUDACIOUS EXTERIOR

1949 Buick El Kineno

RM Kleberg III (Tres), Sally S. Kleberg, Tio Kleberg and Scott M. Kleberg – San Antonio,

TX

The Cantore/Wit’s End Trophy

FOR THE ENTRANT EXPERIENCING JUST PLAIN BAD LUCK

1937 Cord LWB Super Charged Custom Beverly

David and Lisa Helmer – Macungie, PA

The Chairman’s Choice Award

FOR THE CAR FOUND MOST APPEALING BY THE CHAIRMAN

1968 Shelby Lonestar

Michael and Christa Shoen – Paradise Valley, AZ

The Claude Nolan Cadillac Award

FOR THE MOST ELEGANT CADILLAC

1932 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Coupe

John D. Groendyke – Enid, OK

The Connolly Leather Trophy

FOR THE MOST OUTSTANDING INTERIOR

1965 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III 4 Door Convertible

Steven Wolf – European Autobody Collection – Boca Raton, FL

The David E. Davis Jr. Trophy

FOR THE MOST OUTSTANDING POST-WAR AMERICAN CAR

1953 Cadillac Eldorado

Steven Plunkett Collection – London, ON, Canada

The Daytona International Speedway Trophy

FOR THE MOST SIGNIFICANT CAR TO RACE AT THE DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL

SPEEDWAY

1983 March 83G

Powerplant Motorsports – New Milford, CT

The Denise McCluggage Trophy

FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT POST-WAR RACE CAR

1953 MG TD Sport Speciale

Howard and Diane Banaszak – Fernandina Beach, FL

The Driving Enthusiasts Award

FOR THE INDIVIDUAL WHO DRIVES HIS CAR REGULARLY

1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

Sierra Collection – Odessa, FL

The FCA Trophy

FOR THE MOST ELEGANT FCA CAR

1941 Chrysler Thunderbolt

Richard H. Driehaus Collection – Chicago, IL

The First Coast News Award

FOR THE CAR REPRESENTING THE MOST ADVANCED STYLING FOR ITS ERA

1961 Jaguar E-Type FHC

The Sport Clips Collection, LLC – Georgetown, TX

The FIVA Award

FOR THE MOST WELL PRESERVED AND REGULARLY DRIVEN VEHICLE

1934 Bugatti Type 57 Stelvio

LBI Limited – Philadelphia, PA

The Ford Motor Company/E.T. “Bob” Gregorie Trophy

FOR ENDURING DESIGN EXCELLENCE

1956 Continental Mark II

The Colonel Irby Collection – Oakton, VA

The General Motors/Dave Holls Award

FOR THE MOST OUTSTANDING GENERAL MOTORS CAR

1931 Buick 94 Sport Roadster

David M. Landow – Potomac, MD

The Gil Nickel/Far Niente Award

TO THE ENTRANT BEST EMULATING THE SPIRIT OF GIL NICKEL

1959 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder

Peter Kalikow – New York, NY

The Grand Sport Trophy

FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT GENERAL MOTORS COMPETITION CAR

1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88

Anthony Geraci – Glen Head, NY

The Hans Mandt Trophy

FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT PORSCHE CARRERA

1959 Porsche 356 A Carrera GS/GT

The Ingram Collection – Durham, NC

The Heacock Classic Insurance Award

FOR THE MOST ELEGANT AUBURN

1932 Auburn 12-160 A Boattail Speedster

Marano Collection – Westfield, NJ

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway/Tony Hulman Award

FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT INDIANAPOLIS RACE CAR

1974 McLaren M16

Robert Dyson – Poughkeepsie, NY

The International Motor Sports Association Award

FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMSA GTP

1985 Porsche 962

Dan Curry – Lebanon, NJ

The Jaguar of North America Award

FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT JAGUAR

1962 Jaguar E-Type

The Collier Collection at The Revs Institute – Naples, FL

The Judge John North Trophy

FOR THE BEST NEW COACHWORK OR RE-CREATION

1929 Auburn Cabin Speedster

Peter C. and Charlene J. Kesling Foundation – La Porte, IN

The Kelly Services Trophy

FOR THE MOST ELEGANT SPORTS CAR

1942 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Spider

BitOCar B&H Collection – San Antonio, TX

The Kemp C. Stickney Trophy

FOR THE MOST ELEGANT OPEN CAR

1929 Duesenberg J/SJ Convertible

Harry Yeaggy – Cincinnati, OH

The Meguiar’s Award

FOR THE CAR WITH THE MOST OUTSTANDING FINISH

1937 Bugatti Type 57S

Rare Wheels Collection – Windermere, FL

The Mercedes-Benz Club of America Award

FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT MERCEDES-BENZ

1931 Mercedes-Benz SSK Sport/2

Bob, Sandy and Gary Bahre – Paris, ME

The Mercedes-Benz Star of Excellence Award

FOR THE MOST ELEGANT MERCEDES-BENZ

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300Sc Coupe

Vin and Erica Di Bona – Los Angeles, CA

The Millard Newman Award

FOR THE ROLLS-ROYCE BEST REPRESENTING THE SPIRIT OF MILLARD NEWMAN

1908 Rolls-Royce 40/50 Silver Ghost

John and Denise Dolan – Huntington, NY

The NART Trophy

FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT NART CAR

1965 Ferrari 365P2

Scuderia N.E. – Stamford, CT

The Porsche Trophy

FOR THE MOST HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT PRODUCTION PORSCHE

1955 Porsche Continental

Jim and Tiffany Liberty – Newport Beach, CA

The PPG/ Phil Hill Restorers Award-Production

FOR THE RESTORER OF THE BEST NEW RESTORATION

1910 Packard Model 30 Limousine

Amtra Garage – Tulsa, OK

The PPG/ Phill Hill Restorers Award-Sports/Race

FOR THE RESTORER OF THE BEST NEW RESTORATION

1976 Porsche 935/76

Jerry Seinfeld – New York, NY

The Raymond “Le Patron” Milo Trophy

FOR THE MOST ELEGANT FRENCH COACHWORK

1948 Cadillac Series 62 Saoutchik Cabriolet

Sonny and Joan Abagnale – The Abagnale Collection – Cedar Grove, NJ

The Rolex Watch Award

FOR THE CAR OF TIMELESS ELEGANCE

1962 Jaguar E-Type FHC

Randy and Deb Anderson – Urbandale, IA

The Sandra Alford Fashion Trophy

FOR THE BEST PRESENTATION OF FASHION AND THE AUTOMOBILE

1934 MG PA

Randy and Suzanne Morgan – Hershey, PA

The Spirit of Sebring Award

FOR THE CAR BEST REPRESENTING THE SPIRIT OF THE SEBRING 12-HOUR RACE

1963 Ferrari 250/275P

The JSL Motorsports Collection – Redwood City, CA

The Spirit Of The 1000 Miglia Award

FOR THE CAR EXHIBITING THE SPIRIT OF THE MILLE MIGLIA

1956 Ferrari 250 GT Competizione Berlinetta

Michael and Katharina Leventhal – Beverly Hills, CA

The Wind in Your Face Award

FOR THE MOST ELEGANT MOTORCYCLE

1974 Laverda 750 SFC

Jim and Sharon Dillard – Richmond, VA

Other

The duPont Registry’s People’s Choice Award

1959 Ferrari 196S Dino

Les Wexner – New Albany, OH

The Hagerty Children’s Award

1910 Packard 30 Gentlemen’s Roadster Runabout

Stephen and Susan Babinsky – Lebanon, NJ

1959 Lister-Jaguar Knobbly

Howard E. Turner – Atlanta, GA

1985 Lancia Delta S4

John and Suzanne Campion – Jacksonville, FL

The Spirit of the Concours Trophy

William (Bill) Warner – Jacksonville, FL

Class

Best in Class – American Classic (1930-1932)

1930 Packard 745 Roadster

Craig A. Kappel – Chatham, MA

Amelia Award – American Classic (1930-1932)

1930 Packard 734 Speedster Sedan

Richard and Patricia Lambert – Port Orange, FL

Amelia Award – American Classic (1930-1932)

1932 Chrysler Imperial CH Coupe

William and Tina Sipko – Windber, PA

Best in Class – American Classic (1933-1948)

1933 Packard 1005 Twelve Convertible Victoria

James and Nancy Scharfeld – Avon Lake , OH

Amelia Award – American Classic (1933-1948)

1934 LaSalle Model 350

David and Linda Kane – Bernardsville, NJ

Amelia Award – American Classic (1933-1948)

1933 Pierce-Arrow 1242 Convertible Coupe

Gallery 260 Limited – Toronto, ON, Canada

Best in Class – American Classic (Pre 1930)

1925 Locomobile 48-9

Jepson Collection – Savannah, GA

Amelia Award – American Classic (Pre 1930)

1929 Packard Sport Phaeton

Dr. Wellington and Janet Morton – St. Johns, FL

Best in Class – American Limited Production

1953 Buick Skylark

Lawrence and Ellen Macks – Owings Mills, MD

Amelia Award – American Limited Production

1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham

Vernon and Ina Smith – Swift Current, NL, Canada

Amelia Award – American Limited Production

1953 Buick Super Estate Wagon

Loren Hulber – Macungie, PA

Best in Class – Auburn

1935 Auburn 851 S/C

Lehrman Collection – Palm Beach, FL

Amelia Award – Auburn

1933 Auburn 8-105 Salon Retractable Hardtop

Dicarco – Snowmass Village, CO

Amelia Award – Auburn

1928 Auburn 8-115 Boattail Speedster

Sam and Emily Mann – Englewood, NJ

Best in Class – Bentley (Post-War)

1955 Bentley R-Type Continental Fastback

Bruce Male – Swampscott, MA

Amelia Award – Bentley (Post-War)

1959 Bentley S1-Continental Fastback

Fred and Donna Kriz – Monaco

Best in Class – Cars of Fittipaldi

1974 McLaren M23/8

The Mouse Motors Collection – Chicago, IL

Best in Class – Concept Cars

1960 Plymouth XNR

Linda and Paul Gould – Pawling, NY

Amelia Award – Concept Cars

1966 Bosley Interstate Mark II

Kim and Stephen Bruno – Boca Raton, FL

Best in Class – Duesenberg

1929 Duesenberg J-175 Dual Cowl Phaeton

Charles E. Letts, Jr. – Bloomfield Hills, MI

Amelia Award – Duesenberg

1932 Duesenberg J-284

Terry and Jennifer Adderley – Bloomfield Hills, MI

Amelia Award – Duesenberg

1930 Duesenberg J-306

Andrew Polar – Smithfield, CT

Best in Class – E-Type

1961 Jaguar E-Type FHC

Kent and Melissa Hussey – Atlanta, GA

Amelia Award – E-Type

1964 Jaguar E-Type Series 1

The Anton and Barbara Bonifacic Collection – Stroudsburg, PA

Amelia Award – E-Type

1969 Jaguar E-Type Series II OTS

David and Beverly Kirkman – Cumming, GA

Best in Class – European Custom Coachwork

1932 Isotta Fraschini 8B – Commodore

Blake and Lauren Atwell – Buda, TX

Amelia Award – European Custom Coachwork

1936 Lagonda LG45

Tom Griffith – Verona, WI

Amelia Award – European Custom Coachwork

1939 Bugatti Type 57

Donald Bernstein – Clarks Summit, PA

Best in Class – Ferrari Daytona

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4

Beth and Ezra Gould – Brooklyn, NY

Amelia Award – Ferrari Daytona

1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Speciale

Jack and Debbie Thomas – St. Louis, MO

Amelia Award – Ferrari Daytona

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Competition

Michel Abellan – Switzerland

Best in Class – Ferrari Production

1951 Ferrari 212 Export

Thomas Peck – Irvine, CA

Amelia Award – Ferrari Production

1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica

Kevin Cogan – The Cogan Collection – Louisville, KY

Best in Class – Grand Touring Prototype

1988 Nissan GTP ZX-Turbo

Nissan North America Heritage Collection – Franklin, TN

Amelia Award – Grand Touring Prototype

1992 Nissan NPT-90

The Mouse Motors Collection – Chicago, IL

Amelia Award – Grand Touring Prototype

1983 March 83G

George and Heidi Frey – Englewood, CO

Amelia Award – Grand Touring Prototype

1988 Porsche 962

Paul and Marci Thieme – Grand Rapids, MI

Best in Class – Horseless Carriage (30+ Horsepower)

1915 Stanley 820

OFF Brothers Collection – William Johnston and Ron Elenbaas – Richland, MI

Amelia Award – Horseless Carriage (30+ Horsepower)

1914 Simplex 50 HP Cloverleaf Tourer

Chris MacAllister – Indianapolis, IN

Best in Class – Horseless Carriage (Electric)

1912 Rauch & Lang Town Car

John W. Rich, Jr. – Frackville, PA

Amelia Award – Horseless Carriage (Electric)

1908 Studebaker “To and Fro” Carry-All

Swigart Antique Auto Museum – Huntingdon, PA

Amelia Award – Horseless Carriage (Electric)

1905 Columbia

Sharon and Richie Clyne – Las Vegas, NV

Best in Class – Hunting Cars

1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Shooting Brake

T bar W Ranch Investments – Mineola, TX

Amelia Award – Hunting Cars

1925 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Barker Tourer

Larry Ellison Collection – Woodside, CA

Amelia Award – Hunting Cars

1928 Armstrong Siddeley 30HP Mark II

David and Karin Brown – Vineyard Haven, MA

Best in Class – Martini Racing

1988 Lancia Delta Integrale

John and Suzanne Campion – Jacksonville, FL

Amelia Award – Martini Racing

1971 Porsche 917K Martini

The Collier Collection at The Revs Institute – Naples, FL

Amelia Award – Martini Racing

1973 Porsche 2.8 RSR “R6”

Fica Frio – London, United Kingdom

Best in Class – Mercedes-Benz (1947-1972)

1961 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL

John and Theresa Behrendt – Saratoga Springs, NY

Amelia Award – Mercedes-Benz (1947-1972)

1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

Leo and Lisa Schigiel – The Schigiel Collection – Miami Beach, FL

Best in Class – Mercedes-Benz (Pre 1947)

1938 Mercedes-Benz 320 Cabriolet B

Mary and Ted Stahl – Chesterfield, MI

Best in Class – Motorcycles

1981 MV Agusta Magni 850S

Gale and Robert Lawrence – Riverside, CT

Amelia Award – Motorcycles

1979 Ducati 900 Super Sport

Alberto and Rossana Sisso Collection – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Amelia Award – Motorcycles

1974 Ducati 750 Super Sport

James and Carolyn Venable – Naples, FL

Best in Class – NART

1961 Ferrari 250 TRI/61

Scuderia N.E. – Stamford, CT

Amelia Award – NART

1954 Ferrari 250 Monza

Dana and Patti Mecum – Geneva Lake, WI

Amelia Award – NART

1981 Ferrari 512 BB/LM

Charles Wegner – West Chicago, IL

Amelia Award – NART

1950 Ferrari 196S Dino

Les Wexner – New Albany, OH

Best in Class – Porsche (Carrera)

1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A Carrera

Coriani Collection – Modena, Italy

Amelia Award – Porsche (Carrera)

1961 Porsche Abarth Carrera GT/L

The JSL Motorsports Collection – Redwood City, CA

Amelia Award – Porsche (Carrera)

1959 Porsche 356 A Carrera GS

The Ingram Collection – Durham, NC

Best in Class – Pre-War

1934 MG NA Special

Brenda B Benzar – Cincinnati, OH

Amelia Award – Pre-War

1933 MG L1 Magna

Bill and Sarah Richey – Bowling Green, KY

Amelia Award – Pre-War

1933 MG J2

Reed and Jan Tarwater – Greenfield, IN

Best in Class – Race Cars (1946-1957)

1956 Chevrolet Corvette SR2

Irwin Kroiz – Ambler, PA

Amelia Award – Race Cars (1946-1957)

1953 Ferrari 375MM

Oscar Davis – Elizabeth, NJ

Best in Class – Race Cars (1958-1966)

1964 Alpine M64 LeMans Prototype

Kim and Mitch McCullough – Pompton Plains, NJ

Amelia Award – Race Cars (1958-1966)

1959 Porsche 718 RSK Prototype

Harry Schwartz and Dick Koenig – Pensacola, FL

Amelia Award – Race Cars (1958-1966)

1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Tubolare Zagato

Hillary and Jon Goodman – Philadelphia, PA

Best in Class – Race Cars (1967-1980)

1972 Parnelli VPJ-1

Chuck Jones – Stevensville, MI

Amelia Award – Race Cars (1967-1980)

1972 Ford Capri RS2600

Donald Bailey and Jon Pastucha – Auburn Hills, MI

Best in Class – Race Cars (Pre-War)

1926 Bugatti T39A

North Collection – St. Michaels, MD

Amelia Award – Race Cars (Pre-War)

1933 Maserati 8CM

Bill Pope – Paradise Valley, AZ

Best in Class – Rolls-Royce (Post-War)

1950 Rolls-Royce Silver Dawn DHC

Guy Lewis – Pinecrest, FL

Amelia Award – Rolls-Royce (Post-War)

1957 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith Touring Limousine

The Motorcar Gallery Collection – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Amelia Award – Rolls-Royce (Post-War)

1961 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II Convertible

The G. Marshall Collection – Hollywood, FL

Best in Class – Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

Douglas R. Magee, Jr. – Wolfeboro, NH

Amelia Award – Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

1921 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

Thomas and Loren Colbert – Ithaca, NY

Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars (1951-1956)

1954 SIATA 200CS

Walter and Rosanne Eisenstark – Bluffton, SC

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars (1951-1956)

1951 Maserati A6G 2000 Pinin Farina

The Magnon Foundation – Riverside, CA

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars (1951-1956)

1951 Cisitalia 202 SC

Eric Schigiel – The Schigiel Collection – Miami Beach, FL

Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars (1957-1964)

1958 BMW 507

Fort Family Investments – Jacksonville, FL

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars (1957-1964)

1958 Jaguar XK150 S

David and Patricia Porter – Darien, CT

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars (1957-1964)

1957 BMW 507

Peter and Gina Starr – St. Augustine, FL

Best in Class – Sports and GT Cars (1965-1975)

1965 Aston Martin DB5

Carl and Laurie Clark – Myrtle Beach, SC

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars (1965-1975)

1967 Shelby GT350

Hunt and Pat Palmer-Ball – Louisville, KY

Amelia Award – Sports and GT Cars (1965-1975)

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB

Don and Carol Murray – Laguna Beach, CA

Best in Class – Sports Cars (Pre-War to 1950)

1934 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300

Robert Bishop – Palm Beach, FL

Amelia Award – Sports Cars (Pre-War to 1950)

1935 Lagonda M45 Rapide

Richard D. Lisman – Southampton, NY

Amelia Award – Sports Cars (Pre-War to 1950)

1935 Amilcar G36 Pegase Grand Sport

Ralph Bonanotte – Mokena, IL

[Source: Amelia Island Concours; photos: Nathan Deremer / DeremerStudios.com]

