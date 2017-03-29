Andretti to be Honored by IMRRC

Mario Andretti will be honored on August 31 by the International Motor Racing Research Center (IMRRC) with the 2017 Cameron R. Argetsinger Award for Outstanding Contributions to Motorsports.

Andretti will receive the Argetsinger Award at a gala dinner presented by NASCAR, International Speedway Corp., Watkins Glen International and IMSA. The dinner, which is open to the public, will be at the Corning Museum of Glass in nearby Corning, N.Y. The dinner precedes the Verizon IndyCar Grand Prix at The Glen weekend at WGI.

The 2017 award will be the fourth presented by the IMRRC. Chip Ganassi was the inaugural recipient in 2014. Richard Petty was the 2015 honoree, and Roger Penske was cited in 2016. The award memorializes Cameron R. Argetsinger, founder and organizer of the first races at Watkins Glen almost 70 years ago.

“Watkins Glen’s impact on auto racing can’t be measured, and we have Cameron Argetsinger to thank. This award represents the influence he had on our sport, and to follow Chip Ganassi, Richard Petty and Roger Penske to receive the Argetsinger Award is a tremendous honor,” Andretti said.

Andretti has supported the work of the Racing Research Center since its opening in 1999. He serves on the Center’s Drivers Council and twice has been chairman of the annual membership campaign.

The Cameron R. Argetsinger Award Dinner is open to the public. The ticket price is $250 per person. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Center at (607) 535-9044. Complete details about the event, including information about sponsorship opportunities, can be viewed at RacingArchives.org.

[Source: IMRRC; photo: Autosports Marketing Assoc.]