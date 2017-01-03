Worldwide Auctioneers Joins Arizona Auction Week

Worldwide Auctioneers will kick off the year with the first catalog sale of Arizona Auction week. Their debut Scottsdale Auction will present 80 motor cars on Wednesday, January 18 in Old Town Scottsdale.

“My partner John Kruse and I have been attending the auctions out in Arizona for many years”, said Principal & Chief Auctioneer, Rod Egan. “Starting the year with an Arizona sale has long been part of our plans and the time is right to introduce a fresh and exciting sale to the mix. We have had huge encouragement from clients who simply wanted another quality option in that market and we can promise a great selection of consignments in Scottsdale on January 18th as we kick-off the catalogue auctions for the year and begin to set the market”.

The Scottsdale Auction will join Worldwide’s existing annual schedule which includes the Texas Classic Auction in Arlington in April and the Auburn Auction in Auburn, Indiana in September.

The Worldwide Auctioneers Scottsdale event will include a selection of motorcars offered without reserve. Among the no-reserve consignments are three Porsches from the Darwin James Collection, comprising a freshly restored 1955 Porsche 356A/1600 Speedster with numbers-matching powertrain, a 1953 Porsche 356/1500 ‘Bent Window’ Cabriolet with coachwork by Reutter; and another recently restored numbers-matching 1959 Porsche 356/1600 S Convertible D with coachwork by Karrozzeiewerke Drauz.

The 2017 Worldwide Scottsdale Auction is scheduled for 5pm on Wednesday, January 18th in the Old Town Scottsdale area, with preview from Monday the 16th on up until sale time.

For more information, visit WorldWideAuctioneers.com.

[Source: Worldwide Auctioneers]