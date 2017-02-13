Artcurial Retromobile 2017 – Auction Results

The Artcurial Retromobile 2017 auction was held 10 February at the Retromobile Show in Paris, resulting in €31,944,484 in total sales and a 73 percent sell-through rate.

Over 500 people registered to bid and 18 nationalities were represented in the sales room. A total of 154 lots came under the hammer in the drive-through auction that lasted nearly 8 hours. There were four new world records, with 59 lots selling for over €100,000, 11 over €500,000 and seven eclipsing €1,000,000. The total sales figure was an increase of 33 percent over last year’s sale (excluding the record-breaking Ferrari 335 Sport that fetched €32.1 million).

“The current market shows both a robustnesss and a real vitality. The Hervé Ogliastro Collection sold really well, as demonstrated by the Bugatti Atalante that made twice its estimate. There was something for everyone in this sale, from the famous Dino, that made the highest price, to a Renault 4CV that changed hands for the lowest sum,” said Maître Hervé Poulain, Honorary Chairman, Artcurial.

A 1965 Dino 206 P Berlinette Speciale by Pinin Farina took the top result at the 2017 Artcurial Retromobile auction. This unique model, the first Dino prototype, showcased the coachbuilder’s talents to perfection and its design, styling and history was fully documented in the sale catalog. The car was originally donated by the family of Pinin Farina to the ACO (Automobile Club de l’Ouest) at Le Mans. After a ten-minute bidding battle between three bidders in the room, the car was sold to a European collector for €4,390,400.

1966 Dino 206 P Berlinetta Speciale sold for €4,390,400

The 1948 Ferrari 166 Spider Corsa Scaglietti garnered the second highest sale, changing hands for €2,960,400, followed by the 1972 Lamborghini Miura SV at €2,338,400 and the 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante at €2,331,200.

There were several rally cars starring in the sale, including the 1972 Alpine A110 Berlinetta GR4, known as the ‘Defense Mondiale’. This Alpine participated several times in Tour Auto, driven by Jean Ragnotti, who was at the sale to introduce it and describe the car’s racing provenance. Bidders in the room and on the telephone fought over the lot, which finally changed hands for double its estimate, selling for €298,000.

Also used to starring on the podium was the 1982 Renault 5 Turbo belonging to Jean Ragnotti. In one of the key moments of the sale, the car was introduced by the ‘gentleman des rallyes’ who was warmly applauded by the crowd. The car sold for €321,800 and Ragnotti shook the hand of the successful bidder. In an unexpected gesture, he handed the lucky new owner his period racing overalls.

Artcurial Motorcars also handled a charity sale for Johnny Hallyday. The singer donated a 1989 Harley Davidson Softail Springer and the 1953 Cadillac Series 2 cabriolet customised by Boyd Coddington to be sold on behalf of the charity La Bonne Etoile. Bids for the singer’s favourite motorcycle, the only one he took to Los Angeles, ended at €280,000, while the Cadillac changed hands for €270,000. The total of €550,000 will go to Le Bonne Etoile to build orphanages and improve the lives of underprivileged children in Vietnam.

Additional highlights included the Hervé and Martine Ogliastro Collection of nine lots that sold for €4,893,900, including the 1936 Talbot-Lago T150C which sold for €1,610,500. The ‘Raging Bull’ Collection of five Lamborghinis, including a Miura SV, also attracted much attention and fetched a total of €2,960,400.

Artcurial Retromobile 2017 – Top Five Auction Results

1. 1965 Dino 206 P Berlinette Speciale – €4,390,400

2. 1948 Ferrari 166 Spider Corsa Scaglietti – €2,960,400

3. 1972 Lamborghini Miura SV – €2,338,400

4. 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante – €2,331,200

5. 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort – €1,130,000.

For complete auction results, visit Artcurial.com.

1948 Ferrari 166 Spider Corsa Scaglietti sold for €2,960,400 1982 Renault 5 Turbo sold for €321,800 1959 Cadillac Series 62 Eldorado Cabriolet sold for €270,000

[Source: Artcurial]