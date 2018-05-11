Five customers from across the globe recently drove their own Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation cars at the home of British Motorsport, Silverstone Circuit. In 2016, it was announced that the model would be celebrated with a special series of 25 track-only Continuation cars built to lightweight specification by Aston Martin Works at Newport Pagnell.

The DB4 GT Continuation was built to be enjoyed on track. Aston Martin Works have begun the two-year international track driving programme held at many race tracks, the first being Silverstone Circuit. As an arrive-and-drive experience, customers will take advantage of Aston Martin’s driver training team, comprised of instructors and under the watchful eye of Aston Martin Racing’s three time Le Mans class winner (and Goodwood Revival regular) Darren Turner. They will help customers master driving techniques from an era when track driving was more art than science. Darren Turner was the guest of honor at the Silverstone DB4 GT Continuation customer track day, and was able to provide customers with insight into the nature of their cars. Since Darren was heavily involved in the development and testing of the DB4 GT Continuation project, he has fantastic knowledge that will equip the customers with the ability to maximise their track experience.

Paul Spires, President Aston Martin Works, said: “For over 60 years Aston Martin Works has devoted unrivalled skill and experience to preserving Aston Martin’s heritage. We are proud to have created something for the future, and to see the cars being driven by their owners on what is the most iconic race track in England, Silverstone.

“This special series of 25 Continuation cars have, and continue to be built in our recently refurbished, state-of-the-art facilities in Newport Pagnell, hand built in the same location as its illustrious forebears. The result is a truly remarkable machine. One that offered 25 customers the opportunity to commission a classic, built to modern day standards and ready to be enjoyed in an international track driving programme, which we are excited to commence today,” continued Spires.

The Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation customers will next drive their cars on 21 June at Europe’s fastest racing circuit, Rockingham Motor Speedway, and then at Le Mans on 27 July.

[Source: Aston Martin; photos: Max Earey]

