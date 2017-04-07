Auctions America Fort Lauderdale 2017 – Auction Results

The Auctions America Fort Lauderdale 2017 auction was held March 31 to April 2 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center in Florida, resulting in $17,267,776 in total sales and a 76 percent sell-through rate. The 15th annual Fort Lauderdale event saw bidders from 42 states across America, along with 11 countries, with 40 percent representing new clients to the auction house.

“Our Fort Lauderdale event always provides a great kick off to our annual collector car season and this year’s event was no exception. We were thrilled to mark our 15th annual sale here in South Florida with solid prices across all segments and strong attendance,” said Donnie Gould, President, Auctions America. “High levels of new interest from enthusiasts and collectors was particularly encouraging, with 40 percent of bidders raising their paddles for the first time at an Auctions America event.”

The 2017 Auctions America event in South Florida featured 400 vehicles and nearly 200 lots of automobilia cross the block. Leading the top-sellers list was a 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, restored in its period correct Silver Grey Metallic over Red leather, which sold for a final $1,200,000. Rounding out the top three, a six-speed manual 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB realized $412,500, while a late-production, U.S.-spec 1990 Lamborghini LM002-A hit the top-end of its estimate at $299,750.

Worthy of mention is the 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe formerly owned by President Donald Trump, which attracted plenty of attention during the preview and was contested by multiple bidders in the room and on the phone during Saturday’s sale session. The car exchanged hands minutes after it left the podium for a final $270,000. Auctions America said similar versions of the model without the added provenance traditionally bring $125,000 – $175,000. The new owner will receive a copy of the original vehicle title bearing Trump’s New York City Trump Tower address and signature.

Another highlight of the weekend was the presentation of the JLG Autocrib Porsche Collection — a group of 26 influential Porsches and assorted memorabilia — which kicked off the three-day sale. The result of four decades of acquisition by collectors Jack and Alice Gish, the collection crossed the block entirely without reserve. Headlining the collection was a restored 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster, which brought $255,750, while a Butterscotch 1966 Porsche 911 Coupe garnered $97,350.

“Auctions America really got the job done: the results from the sale of our Porsche Collection exceeded our expectations and we couldn’t be happier with our experience. From Day 1, the Auctions America team’s car knowledge and logistical and marketing expertise was evident, and this, coupled with their smiling faces and warm customer service, reaffirmed we were in the right hands,” said Jack and Alice Gish.

The star of the JLG Autocrib Collection, the 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster sold for a final $255,750 (photo: Ryan Merrill) All eyes on the 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe formerly owned by President Donald Trump before it sells for a final $270,000 (photo: Jonathan Lay) The 400 collector cars on display during the Fort Lauderdale preview drew crowds throughout the event (photo: Ryan Merrill)

Auctions America Fort Lauderdale 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster – $1,200,000

2. 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano – $412,500

3. 1990 Lamborghini LM002-A – $299,750

4. 2005 Ford GT – $280,500

5. 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe – $270,000

6. 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster – $255,750

7. 2011 Porsche Speedster – $243,000

8. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 – $231,000

9. 1966 Shelby GT 350H ‘Hertz’ Fastback – $231,000

10. 1997 Lamborghini VT Roadster – $211,750

For complete auction results, visit AuctionsAmerica.com.

Auctions America continues its 2017 calendar with Auburn Spring, May 11 – 13, at the Auburn Auction Park in Indiana. The upcoming sale will lift the gavel on approximately 500 collector vehicles and assorted automobilia, as well as feature an onsite swap meet and car corral. This year’s event will also play host to the ‘Triple Crown’ Meet, a national gathering of two of the world’s oldest and grandest car clubs — The Antique Automobile Club of America, and the Classic Car Club of America. Auburn Spring represents the first time the two clubs have come together to host a joint national meet.

[Source: Auctions America]