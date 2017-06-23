Baltic Classic Rally 2017 – Report and Photos

The two-week Baltic Classic Rally 2017 started in Copenhagen on Sunday 28th May. Endurance Rally Association’s inaugural Baltic Classic Rally took entrants through Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland before finishing in Berlin on Saturday 10th June, covering over 4,200 kilometres.

ERA Rally Director Fred Gallagher said: “What a fantastic two weeks of rallying. We have been lucky to use some of the same terrain as the Rally greats as well as enjoying amazing scenery and great company. The Baltic Classic has been a great success and is sure to become a regular fixture in the ERA calendar.”

Vintage Bentleys dominated the Baltic Classic Rally 2017, taking the top three spots in the Vintageants category. Peking to Paris European Cup winners Bill Cleyndert and Jacqui Norman added to their trophy cabinet, which also includes win of the 2015 Road to Mandalay, after holding their lead from the Copenhagen start to the Berlin finish in the 1925 Bentley 3-4 1/2.

Cleyndert recounted that for him, driving the WRC stages was a real thrill but the entire route was fantastic. Norman added: “It’s been a fabulous rally with some really tough navigation to keep us on our toes. I thought that we’d blown it in the airfield regularity and was very relieved to see that everyone else had as well!”

They were followed by Graham and Marina Goodwin in the 1925 Bentley Super Sports in second place after a tough battle with Lars and Annette Rolner who had to settle for third place, with just 00:12 between them.

In the Classics category, it was the 1972 Datsun 240Z of Belgium’s Rene Declercq and Eric Claeys who claimed the victory, just 00:39 ahead of Gavin and Diana Henderson’s 1965 Porsche 911. Third place went to David and Jo Roberts in the 1968 Triumph TR250.

Declercq said: “Along with winning, the best thing about being on the rally was meeting old friends and making new ones. We will come back next time to defend the victory — in an even faster car.”

A special ‘Spirit of the Rally’ award was presented to the well liked and well-travelled crew of Charles and Nellie Bishop with their Vauxhall 30/98.

The next event on the Endurance Rally Association calendar is another brand new rally, the Blue Train Challenge. Held from 18-22 September 2017, the Blue Train aims to recapture the nostalgic age of travel with a five-day journey of discovery. The event starts from Deauville and finishes in Cannes, with entries still available. Visit EnduroRally.com for more information.

Baltic Classic Rally 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Gerard Brown)

1 2 3 … 9 Next » Car 08. Mark Winkelman(NL) / Victor Silveira da Conceicao (PT) 1932 Plymouth PB3 Coupe, Karlstad - Stockholm, The Baltic Classic 2017. Day 03 Baltic Classic 2017. Day 05. Turku - Jvaskyla., Car 61. Gavin Henderson(GB) / Diana Henderson(GB) 1965 Porsche 911 Baltic Classic 2017. Day 05. Turku - Jvaskyla., Car 14. Andrew Boland (IRL) / Ann Boland (IRL)1934 Talbot AV105 Baltic Classic 2017. Day 01 Copenhagen - Gothenburg., Car 52. Jim Grayson (GB) / Simon Spinks (GB) 1969 Ford Escort Baltic Classic 2017. Day 02 Gothenburg - Karlstad, Car 28. Jesse Smaal(NL) / Jack Boers(NL) 1956 Studebaker Power Hawk Baltic Classic 2017. Day 02 Gothenburg - Karlstad, Car 01. Bill Cleyndert (GB) / Jacqui Norman (GB) 1925 Bentley 3-4 1/2 Baltic Classic 2017. Day 01 Copenhagen - Gothenburg., Car 33. Joerg Lemberg (D) / Petra Lemberg (D) 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Baltic Classic 2017. Day 13 Sopot - Szczecin, Car 12. Charles Bishop(GB) / Nellie Bishop(GB)1934 - Lagonda M45 1 2 3 … 9 Next »

Baltic Classic Rally 2017 – Class Winners

Vintageants – Pre-1932 type cars

Winner: Andrew / Ann Boland, 1934 Talbot AV105

Second: Clint / Dawn Smith, 1929 Bentley Speed 8

Third: Mark Winkelman / Victor Silveira de Conceicao, 1932 Plymouth PB3 Coupe

Vintageants – 1932 to 1948 type cars

Winner: Anton Gonnissen / Inge Willemen, 1929 Bentley Speed 8

Second: James Gately / Tony Brooks, 1937 Cadillac Convertible Sedan

Third: Arthur / Anna Manners, 1933 Lagonda M45

Classics – all 1949 to 1961 type cars and 1962 to 1969 type cars up to 2200cc

Winner: Jim Grayson / Simon Spinks, 1969 Ford Escort

Second: Jesse Smaal / Jack Boers, 1956 Studebaker Power Hawk

Third: Marco Rollinger / Marianne Hengesch, 1957 Lancia Aurelia

Classics – cars of Swedish origin

Winner: Ludovic Bois / Julia Colman, 1969 Volvo Amazon

Second: Claudine Bloom / Andrew Twort, 1965 Volvo Amazon 122

Third: Tim / Matt Wheatley, 1966 Volvo 122S

Classics – 1962 to 1969 type cars over 2200cc and all Porsche 911 under 2000cc

Winner: Jayne / Paul Wignall, 1965 Sunbeam Tiger

Second: Philip Prettejohn / Christopher Strakosch, 1968 MG C GT

Third: Hans Geist / Herbert Pinzolits, 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE

Classics – 1970 to 1975 type cars

Winner: Steve / Julie Robertson, 1974 MGB GT V8

Second: Rachel Vestey / Owen Turner, 1972 Austin Mini

Third: Graham Briggs / Julian Pitts, 1978 Mercedes-Benz 280S

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Endurance Rally Association; photos: Gerard Brown]