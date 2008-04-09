One constant among car enthusiasts all over the world is the barn find dream.

This fantasy includes discovering a classic car wasting away in a barn or garage, the owner saying “I have no idea what it’s worth,” followed by the realization that once home and cleaned up, your classic car is Pebble Beach Concours Preservation Class ready.

Although Sports Car Digest is guilty of this highly improbable dream, the reality is that the odds of finding a barn find lessens every day as more and more speculators chase fewer and fewer cars.

Barn finds do exist, however, as documented in Tom Cotter’s great Cobra in the Barn and Hemi in the Barn books.

Below are some barn find pictures forwarded to SCD. Click here for the entire posting, which includes several other finds.