Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2017 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2017 auction was held October 19-21 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, resulting in more than $31.3 million in total sales and a 99.25 percent sell-through rate. Record attendance of over 74,000 people watched as 671 vehicles crossed the block at Barrett’s 10th annual Las Vegas sale. At the heart of this year’s auction was the enthusiasm from the sale of seven charity vehicles that generated $1.64 million in total donations, with $1.1 million supporting Las Vegas community organizations.

“We were all overwhelmed following the tragedy in Las Vegas and so thankful for our sponsors, partners, exhibitors and, most of all, the thousands of guests who came out in a sign of solidarity that we are all ‘Vegas Strong,’” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Not only did we raise over $1 million for the Las Vegas first responders thanks to the unbelievable generosity of Steve and Janie Davis, we generated money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and many other great causes. The collector car community is one of the greatest groups of people on the earth and Barrett-Jackson is grateful to be a part of this wonderful family.”

Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2017 – Top Five Auction Results

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder – $1,760,000 (Lot #750) 1971 Plymouth Hemi ’Cuda – $396,000 (Lot #751) 1965 Porsche 356 Custom Convertible – $315,700 (Lot #765) 2005 Ford GT – $280,500 (Lot #755) 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren – $222,000 (Lot #735)

“We simply could not have asked for more support from our bidders, consignors, guests and the local community this year,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “When we opened our gates on Thursday, we welcomed the largest group of fans for any initial day in Las Vegas. With a docket of nearly 700 vehicles representing every facet of car collecting, the success of the auction was simply incredible.”

The seven vehicles that sold for charity during the Las Vegas auction were:

2016 Jeep Wrangler Red Rock Edition (Lot #3000) – $100,000

Benefits the NASCAR Foundation, with 100-percent of the sale price going to the UNLV Foundation, with funds directed to the UNLV School of Medicine Department of Emergency Medicine Residency Program Fund

2017 Chevrolet Crew Cab Custom Pickup and motorcycle – $100,000 (Lot #3001)

Benefits YMCA of Southern Nevada

Benefits YMCA of Southern Nevada 1991 Acura NSX Custom Coupe – $135,000 (Lot #3002)

Benefits the American Red Cross

Benefits the American Red Cross “Cancer Car” by Steve Darnell, owner of Welder Up – $60,000 (Lot #3003)

Benefits TGen Foundation for its Children’s Cancer Research Fund

Benefits TGen Foundation for its Children’s Cancer Research Fund 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake – $1 million (Lot #3004)

Benefits first responders through The Injured Police Officers Fund

Benefits first responders through The Injured Police Officers Fund 1972 Ford Maverick Custom Coupe – $95,000 (Lot #3005)

Benefits The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund

Benefits The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund 1965 Shelby Cobra Re-Creation Roadster – $150,000 (Lot #3006)

Benefits Convoy of Hope in support of ongoing relief from hurricanes Harvey and Irma

Some of the notable sales at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas 2017 included these world record results at a public auction:

1964 Volkswagen 21-Window Microbus – $132,000 (Lot #764)

2001 AM General Hummer H1 Wagon – $128,700 (Lot #701)

1997 Land Rover Defender – $128,700 (Lot #637)

1963 Lincoln Continental Convertible – $110,000 (Lot #663)

1982 Chevrolet Blazer – $44,000 (Lot #362.1)

1955 Cadillac Fleetwood 60 Special – $44,000 (Lot #415)

1989 Ford Bronco 4×4 – $40,700 (Lot #625)

1979 Ford F-150 Pickup – $33,000 (Lot #623)

The 47th annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction will be held January 13-21, 2018, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. For more information on becoming a bidder, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]

