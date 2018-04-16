Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach 2018 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach 2018 auction was held April 12-15 at the South Florida Fairgrounds in Palm Beach, Florida, resulting in $39.4 million in total sales. Nearly 700 vehicles sold at Barrett-Jackson’s 16th annual Palm Beach sale, in addition to 380 pieces of automobilia for $702,000 and $450,000 was raised through the sale of charity vehicles. This year’s auction also attracted more than 700 new bidders, a new record for Palm Beach.

“Our guests have made the Palm Beach Auction such an electrifying event year after year,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We were especially honored to be trusted to auction three incredible collections, including the ‘Cars of Dreams’ owned by our good friends Jeanette and John Staluppi. Their 145 vehicles, which all sold at No Reserve, represented some of the finest examples of ’50s, ’60s and ’70s-era American cars. It was a pleasure working alongside John and Jeanette to find new homes for the vehicles in his remarkable collection, and we so appreciate their philanthropic support of our charity efforts over the years.”

Several auction records were set at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach 2018 auction by vehicles from the Cars of Dreams Collection including “Herbie”, a 1963 Volkswagen Beetle (Lot #703) that sold for $128,700; a 1970 Superbird (Lot #708), which sold for $286,000; a 1959 Desoto Adventurer Convertible (Lot #718.1), which sold for $330,000; and a 1966 Ford Good Humor Truck (Lot #392.1) that sold for $117,700.

Barrett-Jackson also continued raising funds and awareness for deserving charities with the sale of a 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider (Lot #3000) previously owned by Zac Brown Band fiddler Jimmy De Martini. With De Martini on the auction block, the Ferrari sold on Friday for $250,000, with 100 percent of the hammer price benefiting Camp Southern Ground. On Saturday, the 35th Anniversary Corvette (Lot #3001), which raised $350,000 in Scottsdale, sold again for $200,000 to benefit the American Heart Association. Philanthropists Jeanette and John Staluppi were the winning bidders, and generously donated the Corvette back to be sold at a future auction. To date, the Corvette has helped raise $550,000 as part of Barrett-Jackson’s yearlong Driven Hearts charity initiative.

Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

2012 Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition (Lot 724) – $770,000 1959 DeSoto Adventurer Convertible (Lot #718.1) – $330,000 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Lot #708) – $286,000 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Convertible (Lot #719) – $275,000 2006 Ford GT (Lot #726.1) – $244,200 1959 Cadillac El Dorado Convertible (Lot #719.1) – $231,000 1957 DeSoto Adventurer Convertible (Lot #720) – $231,000 1956 DeSoto Fireflite Convertible (Lot #717.1) – $225,500 1959 Dodge Custom Royal Super D-500 Convertible (Lot #718) – $220,000 1960 Chevrolet Corvette 283/290 Fuelie Convertible (Lot #712.1) – $209,000

For complete auction results, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

The next 2018 Barrett-Jackson auction will be its 3rd annual Northeast Auction on June 20-23 at Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. For information on consigning a vehicle or becoming a bidder at the Northeast Auction, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

