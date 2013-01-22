Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2013 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction 2013 was held January 13-20 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in $108.7 million in gross sales. The total from the 42nd annual auction was an increase of 17% from last year and similar to the record 2007 sale that also generated nearly $109 million in gross sales.
“This has made a mark in history for Barrett-Jackson, both in numbers and in showmanship. There has never been an auction as entertaining or as personal as this one,” said Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO, Barrett-Jackson. “We love that enthusiasts of all kinds have contributed to this sense of charity and community. With a start like this, we can only expect big things for the rest 2013.”
The top result at the 2013 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction went to the original 1966 TV Batmobile, offered by renowned customizer George Barris, that sold for $4,620,000, followed by the 1947 Talbot-Lago T-26 Grand Sport that brought $2,035,000, a record for a Talbot-Lago. Another record went to the 1956 Chrysler Diablo Concept Convertible that sold for $1,375,000, the top price ever paid for a Chrysler concept vehicle. The final results from the Salon Collection consignments totaled $29.2 million, which included the ex-Clark Gable 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe at $2,035,000 and the 1934 Duesenberg J Murphy LWB Custom Beverly Sedan for $1,430,000.
(See Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2013 – Salon Collection Results)
This year also brought the largest offering of Shelby vehicles at one event in honor of one of Carroll Shelby. 48 Shelby automobiles were auctioned off at No Reserve including a 1966 Shelby GT350 Fastback which sold for $225,000, a 1965 Shelby GT350 Fastback which sold for $220,000.00 and a 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback which sold for $175,000.
The 2013 Scottsdale sale set two records with the largest number of ‘No Reserve’ vehicles offered at one auction, as well as the largest-ever Barrett-Jackson auction measured by the number of cars sold.
Beyond the vehicle sales, a record number of committed attendees from around the world included buyers, consignors and enthusiasts. Despite the unusual cold temperatures in Scottsdale, 300,000 attended 2013 running of the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event.
The Scottsdale charity vehicles helped to raise over $5 Million for charities that benefit children, military personnel, medical research and community support. As a result of the company’s 42 years of dedication to philanthropy, Barrett-Jackson has raised a total of over $53 Million to-date. Scottsdale highlights include the sale of the first production Chevrolet Corvette Stingray which sold for $1,000,000 to benefit Detroit-based College for Creative Studies. Also, a 1969 Ford Bronco Custom SUV sold for $500,000 to benefit the Armed Forces Foundation.
“We are proud and honored to be amongst some of the most unique and impressive vehicles that have ever been offered at Barrett-Jackson, as well as support some of our nation’s most important causes,” said Steve Davis, President of Barrett-Jackson. “No two auctions are ever the same, and Scottsdale proves that the quality and diversity of our collections only intensify over the years. We are thrilled that again this year, our charitable sales raised millions, including $500,000 to the Armed Forces Foundation during our Sunday offering, a cause very close to my heart.”
Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2013 – Top 10 Auction Results
1. 1966 Batmobile – $4,620,000
2. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe – $2,035,000
2. 1947 Talbot-Lago T-26 Grand Sport – $2,035,000
4. 1934 Duesenberg J Murphy LWB Custom Beverly Sedan – $1,430,000
5. 1956 Chrysler Diablo Concept Convertible – $1,375,000
6. 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda Convertible – $1,320,000
6. 1929 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A SS Castagna Roadster – $1,320,000
8. 1949 Delahaye Type 175 Saoutchik Coupe De Ville – $1,210,000
9. 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Owens/Corning Race Car – $1,100,000
9. 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe – $1,100,000
Barrett-Jackson is accepting consignments for the 2013 Palm Beach, Reno Tahoe and Las Vegas auctions. For additional information, visit www.barrett-jackson.com or call (480) 421-6694.
[Source: Barrett-Jackson]
Comments
Greg says
Most people that I know find the Barett-Jackson auction a farce with the quantity of “resto-mods or rods”eclipsing the high quality stock cars in price!We really are very curious who these buyers are-conventional wisdom would be that they certainly can’t be astute investors or collectors.I CAN’T IMAGINE RECOVERING A THIRD OF THE PRICE ON THESE CARS ON THE STREET!!!
Paul says
Having attended numerous classic car auctions for the past 20 + years , i have observed one common trait.
Most of the auctions advertising “No Reserve” on most of the cars being offered, such as Barrett Jackson, is really not what is taking place. Many of the “No Reserve” cars being indicated as “SOLD” are actually being purchased by their owners. They pay the processing fees and then offer the car for sale again when the maket strengthens.
Don says
There was also an article in the CA paper that said they quit the California auction because they weren’t making any money.
Steven Gracen says
Craig Jackson put the green hornet he owns in the auction with a reserve and it didnt look like it sold. Says alot if the owner won’t even sell his stuff without a reserve on it! Guess he needs the cash to buy the investors out?
wishuey says
$4,620,000 for the “Batmobile”, shelled out by one “Nick Champagne” no less. H.L. Mencken, the “Bard of Baltimore”, is once again proved prescient when he said; “No one ever lost a dime underestimating the intelligence of the American people”.
Jeff says
I must say, I have been worried about the Barrett-Jackson auctions for some time. They don’t have the quality of the cars offered at other auction houses yet the prices are inflated beyond what seems reasonable for the surrounding hype. There is no way to recover after purchasing there (unless you can sell there the next time).
Some years ago there were several people concerned about the block timings, seller/buyer fees inconsistencies, and other “strange” items. All of that seems to have been forgotten now. There were the same people bidding on the cars and selling them the next year in the earlier-mid 2000’s. Those people are no longer present either.
Mecum isn’t much better. Everything seems to be numbers matching, 1 of a few, or special ordered – the number of Hemi Cuda’s or Hemi anything, LS6 Chevelle’s, ZL1 Camaro’s, and Super Duty Pontiacs is astounding!
Anonymous says
Kudos to Jackson for bringing this surreal event to the valley. Cars were but one thing for sale at this event, vendors of all types, while expensive, offered a wide array very interesting items. A very special thanks to the valleys stunning beauties who continually graced the ground, many of them looking like they had just stepped off the runway at Norstroms. True to the spirit of the event some of these lovely entrepreneurs were also seeking out the highest bidder. Safe, clean and unimaginable fun. You can have the cars.
Anonymous says
The channel search to find the telecast sux bigtime. The camero parade gets a bit tiresome. Good show tho.
Mike Allen says
Too many commercials and previews by “babes” took the cameras away from the actual bidding. Inaccurate descriptions were too numerous. The 56 T bird that was actually a 57 being an example. Enjoyed the show but frustrated by the lack of actually presenting more of the cars and bidding!