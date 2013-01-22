Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2013 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction 2013 was held January 13-20 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in $108.7 million in gross sales. The total from the 42nd annual auction was an increase of 17% from last year and similar to the record 2007 sale that also generated nearly $109 million in gross sales.

“This has made a mark in history for Barrett-Jackson, both in numbers and in showmanship. There has never been an auction as entertaining or as personal as this one,” said Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO, Barrett-Jackson. “We love that enthusiasts of all kinds have contributed to this sense of charity and community. With a start like this, we can only expect big things for the rest 2013.”

The top result at the 2013 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction went to the original 1966 TV Batmobile, offered by renowned customizer George Barris, that sold for $4,620,000, followed by the 1947 Talbot-Lago T-26 Grand Sport that brought $2,035,000, a record for a Talbot-Lago. Another record went to the 1956 Chrysler Diablo Concept Convertible that sold for $1,375,000, the top price ever paid for a Chrysler concept vehicle. The final results from the Salon Collection consignments totaled $29.2 million, which included the ex-Clark Gable 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe at $2,035,000 and the 1934 Duesenberg J Murphy LWB Custom Beverly Sedan for $1,430,000.

(See Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2013 – Salon Collection Results)

This year also brought the largest offering of Shelby vehicles at one event in honor of one of Carroll Shelby. 48 Shelby automobiles were auctioned off at No Reserve including a 1966 Shelby GT350 Fastback which sold for $225,000, a 1965 Shelby GT350 Fastback which sold for $220,000.00 and a 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback which sold for $175,000.

The 2013 Scottsdale sale set two records with the largest number of ‘No Reserve’ vehicles offered at one auction, as well as the largest-ever Barrett-Jackson auction measured by the number of cars sold.

Beyond the vehicle sales, a record number of committed attendees from around the world included buyers, consignors and enthusiasts. Despite the unusual cold temperatures in Scottsdale, 300,000 attended 2013 running of the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event.

The Scottsdale charity vehicles helped to raise over $5 Million for charities that benefit children, military personnel, medical research and community support. As a result of the company’s 42 years of dedication to philanthropy, Barrett-Jackson has raised a total of over $53 Million to-date. Scottsdale highlights include the sale of the first production Chevrolet Corvette Stingray which sold for $1,000,000 to benefit Detroit-based College for Creative Studies. Also, a 1969 Ford Bronco Custom SUV sold for $500,000 to benefit the Armed Forces Foundation.

“We are proud and honored to be amongst some of the most unique and impressive vehicles that have ever been offered at Barrett-Jackson, as well as support some of our nation’s most important causes,” said Steve Davis, President of Barrett-Jackson. “No two auctions are ever the same, and Scottsdale proves that the quality and diversity of our collections only intensify over the years. We are thrilled that again this year, our charitable sales raised millions, including $500,000 to the Armed Forces Foundation during our Sunday offering, a cause very close to my heart.”

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2013 – Top 10 Auction Results

1. 1966 Batmobile – $4,620,000

2. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe – $2,035,000

2. 1947 Talbot-Lago T-26 Grand Sport – $2,035,000

4. 1934 Duesenberg J Murphy LWB Custom Beverly Sedan – $1,430,000

5. 1956 Chrysler Diablo Concept Convertible – $1,375,000

6. 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda Convertible – $1,320,000

6. 1929 Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8A SS Castagna Roadster – $1,320,000

8. 1949 Delahaye Type 175 Saoutchik Coupe De Ville – $1,210,000

9. 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Owens/Corning Race Car – $1,100,000

9. 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe – $1,100,000

Barrett-Jackson is accepting consignments for the 2013 Palm Beach, Reno Tahoe and Las Vegas auctions. For additional information, visit www.barrett-jackson.com or call (480) 421-6694.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]