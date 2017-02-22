Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2017 – Auction Report

Barrett-Jackson, WestWorld, Scottsdale, January 14-22, 2017

Any Barrett-Jackson auction is a spectacle, but none of them are as spectacular as WestWorld in January.

This is where it started over four decades ago and where the Barrett-Jackson ‘event’ format first took shape. The size, scope and diversity is breathtaking and no one who loves cars should let an opportunity to visit slip by. It runs for eight days and, honestly, it takes two of them just to walk through and take the measure of the auction cars, exhibitors, entertainment, vendors and the crowds, many of whom don’t have a clue what they’re looking at in the preview areas and lineup.

That sounds a little condescending, but drawn to Barrett-Jackson by the hype and the television, the ignorance of many of the day-trippers is one of Barrett-Jackson’s strengths: it draws new people into the stream of car collecting, imparts a sense of the hobby’s allure and builds anticipation for more involvement.

Attendance seemed to be off from last year, not helped by chilly, wet weather that may have kept on-site spectators back in the motel watching on television while gorging on Long Wong’s Wings instead of braving the elements for their entire time in Scottsdale.

Even in my 26th year at WestWorld I wasn’t immune and nearly came home with a telescoping flag pole (with solar powered light.) Consumption is the underlying concept; what’s a few hundred dollars at an event where millions are in play?

This year saw the largest consignment ever at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale. All the cars sold, even the few with reserves and although the average and median transactions were at historic lows the sale easily exceeded $100 million, at $109.1 million six percent above last year.

As usual, some results were low, some were high and most were just right as even in the high pressure, TV cameras in bidders faces, environment of the Barrett-Jackson auction block bidders by and large made intelligent decisions about values.

Four lots hammered sold on bids of $1 million or more with the top lot being a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport for $1.9 million hammer, $2,090,000 with commission.

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is an event not to be missed and its makeup and success is a strong indicator of the health and prospects of the collector car hobby. All indications from WestWorld 2017 are good with healthy but not exuberant prices and plenty of money being spread around.

Here are the numbers:

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale
Cars Offered / Sold
Sale %
Average Sale
Median Sale
Total Sales
2017
1716 / 1716
100%
$63,551
$42,900 [67.5%]
$109,054,333
2016
1490 / 1482
99.5%
$69,112
$47,850 [69.2%]
$102,423,750
2015
1628 / 1606
98.7%
$81,491
$45,100 [55.3%]
$130,875,000
2014
1403 / 1399
99.7%
$79,359
$49,500 [62.4%]
$111,023,715
2013
1312 / 1308
99.7%
$80,066
$44,000 [55.0%]
$104,726,490

On-site observations were contributed by Andrew Newton, Greg Ingold, Tim Weadock and Reggie Horning; as always the Editor is responsible for the final context and comments.

1956 Morris Minor Traveler Station Wagon

Lot # 179 1956 Morris Minor Traveler Station Wagon; S/N FLJ4643224; Pistachio, Wood/Dark Green vinyl piped in Light Green; Older restoration, 2- condition; Hammered Sold at $14,500 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $15,950. No Reserve – Hub caps, banjo steering wheel, bucket seats. – From the Charlie Thomas collection. Very good older paint. Wood has a few cracks and there are panel fit issues. Wood finish is a little tired overall. Interior is excellent and like new. Sign on the dash that says ‘no brakes’, so we can assume a service is in order. Clean restored underneath. Restored a while ago. Not a show car, but gorgeous from a short distance and has even more charm/character in these bright colors. – Sold at Spring Auburn in 2014 for $22,550 and here two years ago in 2015 for $22,000, it fell under the radar today and represents a particularly good value for the new owner even with the needed work on the brakes (and no doubt other things.) A little attention will result in a nearly pristine and highly charismatic weekend driver.

1952 Willys Aero Ace 2-Dr. Sedan

Lot # 262 1952 Willys Aero Ace 2-Dr. Sedan; S/N 652MA116640; Green, White roof/Gray, Tan cloth; Unrestored original, 3+ condition; Hammered Sold at $13,500 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $14,850. No Reserve – Wheel covers, Firestone whitewalls, overdrive, hood ornament, amber driving lights, bench seat, column shift, pushbutton radio. Wheel covers, Firestone whitewalls, overdrive, hood ornament, amber driving lights, bench seat, column shift, pushbutton radio. – Originally sold in New Mexico. Unrestored original showing 28,443 probably original miles. Serviced in 2015. Long time stored. Rub through above the left headlight. Very light pitting on the headlight bezels. The rest of the brightwork is a tad dull. Some very light oxidation underneath but nothing bad. Window gaskets are cracking. Remarkably good interior. This one has to be one of the best if not the best all original examples in the world and would be an ideal template for somebody restoring one. – There are myriad reasons for a car to sit for half a century but one of the less attractive ones probably applies in this case: no one cared. It is in any event a remarkable survivor, although probably not destined to end up on the lawn at Pebble Beach in the Preservation Class. It is what it is, and it brought a generous price for that.

1973 BMW 2002 2-Dr. Sedan

Lot # 340 1973 BMW 2002 2-Dr. Sedan; S/N 2589578; Fjord Blue/Black vinyl; Visually maintained, largely original, 3 condition; Hammered Sold at $15,500 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $17,050. No Reserve – Bridgestone tires, later Kenwood stereo. Bridgestone tires, later Kenwood stereo. – One repaint as well as new seats and steering wheel in 2013, but otherwise original. Bumpers are dull but presentable. Big chip in the right front fender. Lightly scratched up brightwork pretty much throughout. Surface rust underneath and on the rear brake drums. Doors stick out at the bottom. Numerous cracks in the dash and worn door panels, but very good replacement front seat upholstery and steering wheel. Nothing special but a solid driver. – This is really quite expensive for a driver quality single carb 2002, even with the desirable circular taillights.

1948 Studebaker Commander Land Cruiser 4-Dr. Sedan

Lot # 343 1948 Studebaker Commander Land Cruiser 4-Dr. Sedan; S/N 4352952; Green/Beige cloth; Older restoration, 2 condition; Hammered Sold at $14,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $15,400. No Reserve – Wheel covers, whitewalls, AM radio, cloth interior, wood dash, column-shift 4-speed. Wheel covers, whitewalls, AM radio, cloth interior, wood dash, column-shift 4-speed. – Older repaint sill shows well and has no chips but could use polishing. Chrome and brightwork are very good. Interior is very good. Engine bay is well and correctly restored, as is the chassis that shows light road wear. An older restoration still showing quite well. – The postwar Studebaker market is an easy one to monitor, as prices have been steady for more than a decade. This was spot on the money for a well done older restoration. Buyer preference may be shifting to newer cars, but this one will likely gain more attention going down the road than a $15,000 ride from the 1990s.

1971 Fiat 850 Sport Coupe, Body by Bertone

Lot # 350 1971 Fiat 850 Sport Coupe, Body by Bertone; S/N 85512; Red/Black vinyl; Enthusiast restoration, 2- condition; Hammered Sold at $16,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $17,600. No Reserve – Hub caps, all season tires, woodrim steering wheel. Hub caps, all season tires, woodrim steering wheel. – Recent service at Classic Showcase. Fiat badge is crooked. Decent repaint with masking issues around some of the trim pieces and cracking around the right rear marker lens. Newer seat upholstery but sound original interior, although the dash top is dry and lightly cracking. Undercoated chassis. Represented as largely original, but it’s gotten significant budget restoration work. Still an attractive and unusual little sports car. – Sold at Auburn Fall last September for $9,350 and has been freshened a little since then although not enough to make up for the near doubling of the price. This is a strong retail result for a Fiat with plentiful issues.

1976 Triumph TR6 Convertible

Lot # 356 1976 Triumph TR6 Convertible; S/N CF53370U; White/Blue vinyl; Black vinyl top; Enthusiast restoration, 2- condition; Hammered Sold at $18,500 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $20,350. No Reserve – Red line tires, Panasport wheels, power brakes, aftermarket radio, optional factory hard top, Moto-Lita steering wheel, luggage rack, blue vinyl boot cover, white tonneau cover. Red line tires, Panasport wheels, power brakes, aftermarket radio, optional factory hard top, Moto-Lita steering wheel, luggage rack, blue vinyl boot cover, white tonneau cover. – Good professional repaint, but the finish has some orange peel. New chrome bumpers and what appears to be all new trim and stainless. Driver’s door has minor fit issues and does not close fully. Original seat upholstery and door panels. New carpet and top. Dash wood is overdone with a deep varnish. Engine bay is restored, very clean and well maintained. Heavily undercoated underbody metal, but well detailed differential, transmission and exhaust Never fully taken apart and restored, but it’s gotten everything it needed and was done to a reasonably high standard. – A strong but appropriate result for a safety bumper TR-6 in this condition, with an appropriate premium thrown in for the desirable factory hardtop.

1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible

Lot # 366 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible; S/N 1FALP46V4TF178911; Black/Black leather; Black top; Unrestored original, 1 condition; Hammered Sold at $20,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $22,000. No Reserve – 281/305hp, fuel injection, 5-speed, AM/FM CD stereo, 17-inch aluminum wheels, fog lights, power windows, power driver’s seat, air conditioning, Traction-Lok, rear spoiler. 281/305hp, fuel injection, 5-speed, AM/FM CD stereo, 17-inch aluminum wheels, fog lights, power windows, power driver’s seat, air conditioning, Traction-Lok, rear spoiler. – Showing 375 miles and still in showroom condition. – 20 years ago, this car would have cost about $22,000, so treating it as collectible from new only paid off for one person here, and that’s the buyer.

1980 Triumph TR8 Convertible

Lot # 380 1980 Triumph TR8 Convertible; S/N TPVDV8AT213231; Silver/Black vinyl with Plaid inserts; Dark Blue vinyl top; Visually maintained, largely original, 2- condition; Hammered Sold at $14,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $15,400. No Reserve – Alloy wheels, Potenza tires, luggage rack, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cassette stereo. Alloy wheels, Potenza tires, luggage rack, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cassette stereo. – Recent service by Classic Showcase. Two big chips on the trunk lid and an inch long scratch on the left front fender but otherwise really good original paint. Very good original top. No rust underneath. Very good, lightly worn interior. Remarkably well kept and looks like a car with far fewer than the 52,403 miles it’s showing. – Sold at Fall Auburn in 2015 for $11,550. It’s only done 7 miles since then, according to the odometer. This result is more appropriate to the car’s solid condition and preservation and the seller made out well, although it seems he never got to enjoy the Triumph’s Rover V-8 power.

1966 Ford Mustang Convertible

Lot # 386 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible; S/N 6F08T367929; Black/Black vinyl; White top; Modified restoration, 3 condition; Hammered Sold at $25,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $27,500. No Reserve – 289/225hp, 4-speed, remote mirrors, factory chrome sport wheels, aftermarket AM/FM radio, bench seat. 289/225hp, 4-speed, remote mirrors, factory chrome sport wheels, aftermarket AM/FM radio, bench seat. – Originally a 6-cylinder car. Restored in 2005 and fitted with an appropriate 4-barrel 289. Well applied paint still looks very good. Shiny chrome bumpers. Stainless is original with some scratching and some minor pitting and patina on some pieces. Fully restored, new seat upholstery and carpet. Light oil seepage. Aftermarket plug wires and chrome air cleaner and valve covers. Undercoating on fender wells. Undercoated, new steering and suspension pieces. An older restoration done to standards appropriate to the car’s value. Its biggest strength is the fantastic paint. – A sound price for a pretty driver, with an appropriate discount for the replacement engine and age of the restoration.

Comments

  1. Why do you show a 100% sell through at the auction. On the day of the auction the Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari Daytona Spyder, Ghia Gilda, Cheetah and Plymouth Hemi Cuda were no sales. The Barrett Jackson website still says they didn’t meet reserve. Do you know something I don’t? Thanks.

    Reply

    • Martin,
      No, you’re correct. I got a list that indicated all were sold, but as you can tell, it was wrong.
      We’ll have corrections posted tomorrow.

      Rick

      Reply

