Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2017 – Auction Report

Barrett-Jackson, WestWorld, Scottsdale, January 14-22, 2017

Any Barrett-Jackson auction is a spectacle, but none of them are as spectacular as WestWorld in January.

This is where it started over four decades ago and where the Barrett-Jackson ‘event’ format first took shape. The size, scope and diversity is breathtaking and no one who loves cars should let an opportunity to visit slip by. It runs for eight days and, honestly, it takes two of them just to walk through and take the measure of the auction cars, exhibitors, entertainment, vendors and the crowds, many of whom don’t have a clue what they’re looking at in the preview areas and lineup.

That sounds a little condescending, but drawn to Barrett-Jackson by the hype and the television, the ignorance of many of the day-trippers is one of Barrett-Jackson’s strengths: it draws new people into the stream of car collecting, imparts a sense of the hobby’s allure and builds anticipation for more involvement.

Attendance seemed to be off from last year, not helped by chilly, wet weather that may have kept on-site spectators back in the motel watching on television while gorging on Long Wong’s Wings instead of braving the elements for their entire time in Scottsdale.

Even in my 26th year at WestWorld I wasn’t immune and nearly came home with a telescoping flag pole (with solar powered light.) Consumption is the underlying concept; what’s a few hundred dollars at an event where millions are in play?

This year saw the largest consignment ever at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale. All the cars sold, even the few with reserves and although the average and median transactions were at historic lows the sale easily exceeded $100 million, at $109.1 million six percent above last year.

As usual, some results were low, some were high and most were just right as even in the high pressure, TV cameras in bidders faces, environment of the Barrett-Jackson auction block bidders by and large made intelligent decisions about values.

Four lots hammered sold on bids of $1 million or more with the top lot being a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport for $1.9 million hammer, $2,090,000 with commission.

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is an event not to be missed and its makeup and success is a strong indicator of the health and prospects of the collector car hobby. All indications from WestWorld 2017 are good with healthy but not exuberant prices and plenty of money being spread around.

Here are the numbers:

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Cars Offered / Sold Sale % Average Sale Median Sale Total Sales 2017 1716 / 1716 100% $63,551 $42,900 [67.5%] $109,054,333 2016 1490 / 1482 99.5% $69,112 $47,850 [69.2%] $102,423,750 2015 1628 / 1606 98.7% $81,491 $45,100 [55.3%] $130,875,000 2014 1403 / 1399 99.7% $79,359 $49,500 [62.4%] $111,023,715 2013 1312 / 1308 99.7% $80,066 $44,000 [55.0%] $104,726,490

On-site observations were contributed by Andrew Newton, Greg Ingold, Tim Weadock and Reggie Horning; as always the Editor is responsible for the final context and comments.

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2017 – Auction Report