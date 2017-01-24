Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2017 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2017 auction was held January 14-22 at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in $100 million in total sales and a 99.5 percent sell-through rate. A total of 1,719 vehicles were offered during this year’s Arizona Auction Week sale, the company’s 46th annual Scottsdale event that was attended by approximately 320,000 people. Over 1,800 pieces of automobilia sold for more than $2.5 million, bringing the total sales to over $102 million.

“This year’s Scottsdale auction was a tremendous success,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Despite the rain and colder temperatures, we had a phenomenal turnout, set 40 world auction sales records and sold more than 1,800 pieces of authentic automobilia. This year’s entertainment factor was through the roof. From Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steven Tyler and Grammy award-winning Justin Bieber, through undefeated pro boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and the most decorated Olympian in history, Michael Phelps, to two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, there was no shortage of entertainment and full-throttle excitement.”

The top results at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2017 auction included a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 (Lot #1397) that sold for $1,485,000, followed by the 1960 Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle (CERV) 1 (Lot #1390) at $1,320,000 and the 1930 Duesenberg J Dual-Cowl Phaeton (Lot #1378) that brought $880,000.

The Charlie Thomas Collection, which featured 146 vehicles, sold for a combined total of just over $7.1 million, with the top three vehicles including a 1970 Plymouth Superbird (Lot #1284), a 1957 Ford Thunderbird “F” Convertible (Lot #1282) and a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 190SL Roadster (Lot #1283).

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1964 Aston Martin DB5 (Lot #1397) – $1,485,000

2. 1960 Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle (CERV) 1 (Lot #1390) – $1,320,000

3. 1930 Duesenberg J Dual-Cowl Phaeton (Lot #1378) – $880,000

4. 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1396) – $616,000

5. 1965 Shelby GT350 Fastback (Lot #1365) – $445,500

6. Justin Bieber’s 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia (Lot #1372) – $434,500

7. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette 327/360 Split-Window “Fuelie” (Lot #1393) – $385,000

7. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 (Lot #1400) – $385,000

9. 1932 Rolls-Royce Roadster (Lot #1382) – $341,000

10. 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta (Lot #1374) – $330,000

10. 1964 Chevrolet Corvette LT1 (Lot #1399) – $330,000

For complete auction results, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

Eight charity vehicles crossed Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale block in 2017, including Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and four-time Grammy winner Steven Tyler’s 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder (Lot #3003). Tyler roared onto the stage to help sell his Hennessey, which sold for $800,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Janie’s Fund.

The complete docket of charity vehicles included:

2016 GMC Sierra Custom Pickup (Lot #3000) to benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation/Building for America’s Bravest – $100,000

1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 (Lot #3001) to benefit Childhelp – $130,000

2017 Chevrolet Camaro COPO (Lot #3002) to benefit the United Way – $175,000

Steven Tyler’s 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder (Lot #3003) to benefit Janie’s Fund – $800,000

2017 Ford Raptor Pickup (Lot #3004) to benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation – $157,000 with an addition $50,000 donation

1930 Cord L29 4-Door4 Brougham (Lot #3005) to benefit Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital – $300,000

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle designed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Lot #3006) to benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital – $200,000

2014 Chevrolet #88 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Race Car (Lot #3006.1) to benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital – $200,000

2015 Ford Mustang GT Fastback (Lot #3007) to benefit Military Assistance Mission, Inc. – $175,000

To date, Barrett-Jackson has raised over $93 million for local and national charities.

This year’s excitement at Barrett-Jackson continued beyond the auction block and included a variety of automotive and lifestyle activities, including the Coca-Cola Garage and Patio. Other activities included Ford and Chevrolet Ride ’N Drives, Dodge Thrill Rides and complimentary “Behind the Hobby” Collector Car Symposiums.

Consignments are now being accepted for the 15th Annual Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction April 6-8, 2017, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. For more information, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]