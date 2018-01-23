Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2018 – Auction Results

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2018 auction was held January 13-21 at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona, resulting in $116.7 million in total sales and a 99.1 percent sell-through rate. In total 1,721 vehicles, nearly all at No Reserve, sold for more than $106.8 million, while over 1,100 pieces of automobilia brought in over $3.7 million, and $6.21 million was raised through the sale of charity vehicles, bringing the total auction sales to more than $116.7 million at Barrett-Jackson’s 47th annual Arizona Auction Week sale.

The top results at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2018 auction included a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Lot #1415) that brought $1,430,000, followed by a 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa (Lot #1378) at $1,100,000 and the 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Cutaway Coupe (Lot #1413) that sold for $1,100,000.

Barrett-Jackson also reached a milestone by helping to raise nearly $102 million for charity to date, largely through the sale of vehicles donated for a cause. At the Scottsdale event, 10 charity cars included a current-generation Ford GT (Lot #3010) that brought in $2.55 million. The sale of a 2018 Corvette Carbon 65 Edition (Lot #3007) generated $1.4 million, 100 percent of which will go to former President George W. Bush’s Military Service Initiative.

“We’re so thankful for the entire collector car community and everyone who joined together to create so many signature Barrett-Jackson moments on the block this week,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Many records were set as No Reserve vehicles continue to attract strong bidding, and our automobilia sales were the most impressive yet. It was an honor to host former President George W. Bush on our auction block – another Barrett-Jackson first – along with Chad McQueen on the 50th anniversary of his father’s famous film, ‘Bullitt.’ While every year is special at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, this one truly stands out.”

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Lot #1415) – $1,430,000 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa (Lot #1378) – $1,100,000 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Cutaway Coupe (Lot #1413) – $1,100,000 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (Lot #1409) – $770,000 1966 Shelby GT350 Prototype #001 (Lot #1406) – $605,000 2015 MTI Racing Boat (Lot #1426) – $548,900 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition (Lot #1414) – $495,000 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88 (Lot #1418) – $495,000 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible (Lot #1348) – $440,000 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air IV Convertible (Lot #1412) – $440,000

For complete auction results, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

Among the world records believed to be set at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2018 were a 1951 Cadillac Custom Coupe (Lot #1422) – $150,700; 1951 Chevrolet Styleline Deluxe Convertible (Lot #1351) – $126,500; 1958 Chevrolet 3100 Custom Pickup (Lot #1358) – $198,000; 1961 Ford F-100 Custom Pickup (Lot #1308.1) – $165,000; 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible (Lot #1348) – $440,000 and 2018 Dodge Demon (Lot #1317) – $159,500.

Also among the 10 charity vehicles that crossed the Scottsdale block in 2018 was the first production 2019 Corvette ZR1 (Lot # 3009) that sold for $925,000. Carolyn and Craig Jackson’s Corvette 35th Anniversary brought in $350,000 (Lot #3008), and film star Chad McQueen was onstage as the VIN 001 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt hammered for $300,000 (Lot #3006).

“Charitable giving has been a pillar of Barrett-Jackson going all the way back to 1966 with the first car show for charity, before we founded the auction company in 1971, and reaching nearly $102 million is an incredible milestone,” said Craig Jackson. “We are dedicated to continue that tradition through our yearlong charity initiative, Driven Hearts, to benefit the American Heart Association. We were excited to be joined on the block by Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association, for the sale of our personal Corvette, which raised an astounding $350,000 for this important cause. Then the winning bidder donated the car back to be resold at one of our future auctions. It was a great way to kick off Driven Hearts, which will continue to be at the core of every Barrett-Jackson event this year.”

Consignments are now being accepted for the 16th Annual Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction April 12-15, 2018, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. For more information, visit Barrett-Jackson.com.

[Source: Barrett-Jackson]

