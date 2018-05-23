The Fiat S76 ‘Beast of Turin’ will be featured at the 2018 London Concours, scheduled for 7-8 June at the Honourable Artillery Company in London. The flame-spitting, 28.5-litre land speed record car from 1911 will be on display at 2nd annual Concours.

Originally built as one of two, the ‘Beast of Turin’ is now the only remaining Fiat S76 land speed record car in existence after Fiat dismantled the other example just after World War One. Its colossal 28.5-litre inline-four engine is the largest purpose-built car engine ever, and produces around 300hp. In 1911, it achieved a two-way speed of 116mph, and was also clocked at 135mph on a later run but disqualified because it couldn’t complete the return leg.

The ‘Beast of Turin’ has recently been the subject of a ten-year restoration project, and was fired into life late in 2014 for the first time in more than a century. Appearing alongside the Fiat S76 are a number of other pre-war rarities that were among the quickest vehicles of their day. Each selected around the event’s central theme of ‘Speed’, the Honourable Artillery Company lawn will also play host to a 1924 Bentley 4.5-litre, 1932 Bugatti Type 55 and 1935 Lagonda M35R.

The 2018 London Concours is a celebration of speed of all types, lining up more than 80 of the quickest cars and motorbikes ever created. From the more modern era, show goers will be treated to a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, the latest Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and performance icons like the McLaren F1, Mercedes 300SL ‘Gullwing’ and the Lancia Delta HF Integrale evo.

Tickets to the London Concours are available from LondonConcours.co.uk, with a full day adult admission ticket costing £35, and concessions from £18.

[Source: London Concours; photo: Tim Scott / Fluid Images]

