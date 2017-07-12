Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Home / Featured Articles / Stunning Behind the Scenes Action from the Spa Classic
Spa Classic 2017

Stunning Behind the Scenes Action from the Spa Classic

by Leave a Comment

The Spa Classic 2017 was held 19-21 May at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. The legendary circuit vibrated throughout the weekend at the old cars competing on the famed 4.352 mile, 20-turn track in the Ardennes region. On and off the track, the 7th edition of the Spa Classic fulfilled all its promises setting new records with more than 20,000 spectators enjoying this year’s event.

In addition to the main gallery, photographer Matt White also brings the following stunning pictures of the ‘Behind the Scenes’ action at the famed Spa circuit.

Behind the Scenes at 2017 Spa Classic – Photo Gallery (photos: Matt White)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Peter Auto; photos: Matt White]

Leave A Reply

Story Tags

Amelia Concours Auctions Automobilia Bonhams Car Profiles Classifieds Collectors Driving Reports Editorial Events Gooding & Company Goodwood Mille Miglia Monterey Reunion Monterey Week Other Profiles Pebble Concours Race Profiles Rallies RM Auctions Videos Vintage Car Racing

RSS Latest at SCD Motors

Sports Car Digest Archives

Random Stories