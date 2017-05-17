The 2017 Tour Auto Rally reunited many historic race cars with the event that made them famous. Held April 24-29 on the secondary roads and race circuits of France, this year’s event featured more than 240 classic race cars that passed through the stopover towns of Saint-Malo, Haute-Goulaine, Limoges and Toulouse before reaching the finish in Biarritz.

As tradition dictates, the 2017 Tour Auto Rally began with an exhibition of cars at the Grand Palais in Paris. The following day competitors set off from Paris for the Chateau de Courances and then onto the roads and circuits of France. In addition to our main photo gallery, Sports Car Digest further documented the 2017 Tour Auto with Julien Mahiels’ following ‘Behind the Scenes’ pictures that show the field of entrants at rest before they tore up the French countryside.

Behind Scenes at 2017 Tour Auto Rally – Photo Gallery (photos: Julien Mahiels)

[Source: Peter Auto]