Vintage motoring enthusiasts descended upon the first Bicester Heritage Sunday Scramble Sunday Scramble of 2018. More than 1,000 cars lined up across the 348-acre former Royal Air Force base in the heart of England, with motorcycles and aeroplanes also showcased. More than 4,000 enthusiasts passed through the gates, making it the most popular January Scramble ever at Bicester Heritage.

There was a spread of vintage, modern and modern classic cars at Bicester Heritage, nestled amongst the historic buildings and workshops. Everything from original Austin 7s to the latest Ferrari 812 Superfast were on display at the historic motoring hub. New Bicester Heritage specialist Sports Purpose drew huge crowds on the day with its display which included the Leyton House CG901B. The car was produced for the 1990 Formula One World Championship and built in nearby Telford Road, Bicester. Additionally, the 1979 Williams FW07 Alan Jones Formula One performed ear-splitting start-ups with a crowd of onlookers in Historit, the on-site car storage company’s workshop.

[Source: Bicester Heritage; photos: Amy Shore Photography]

