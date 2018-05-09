The Bicester Heritage Sunday Scramble April 2018 saw more than 6,000 enthusiasts passing through the gates, making it the most popular Scramble ever at Bicester Heritage. Staged across the 348-acre former Royal Air Force base in the heart of England, ‘Drive It Day’ — a national scheme encouraging the use and enjoyment of historic vehicles — brought about over 1,000 historic classic cars to the former RAF Bomber Training Centre, as well as 45 car clubs.

There was a spread of vintage, modern and modern classic cars at Bicester Heritage, nestled amongst the historic buildings and workshops. Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport joined the event from Building 119 — The Field Force Motor Transport Shed — which will become the home of its heritage collection of historic race cars. The display at the Scramble included 2017 and 2010 Formula One race cars, as well as a 450 SEL 6.9, a 560 SEC and the Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing. Bicester Heritage has over 35 specialist businesses on site, all of which once again opened their doors to the public and offered them the chance to see their latest projects and ever-changing stock. Additionally, rising star photographer Amy Shore hosted her successful debut exhibition, with a variety of automotive images for sale at the recently restored former Station Armoury at the heart of the site.

Dan Geoghegan, Managing Director of Bicester Heritage, said: “Sunday’s Scramble was the best yet — a fitting milestone for Bicester Heritage’s fifth anniversary. Not only were we able to welcome over 6,000 enthusiasts and more than 1,000 classic vehicles on Drive It Day, but also the latest new specialists and partners ranging from Porsche expertise to the Bremont Watch Company. Above all else, the atmosphere was both laid back and inclusive; thank you to all who joined us.”

Bicester Heritage hosts regular open days throughout the year. For additional information, visit BicesterHeritage.co.uk.

Bicester Heritage Sunday Scramble April 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Tom Horna Photography)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Bicester Heritage; photos: Tom Horna Photography]

