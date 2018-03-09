Bonhams Amelia Island 2018 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Amelia Island 2018 auction was held Thursday, March 8 at the Fernandina Beach Golf Club on Amelia Island, Florida, resulting in nearly $13.5 million in total sales and an 87 percent sell-through rate. A selection of more than 100 automobiles were offered at Bonhams’ 4th annual sale held during the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Week.

European sporting cars took the lead throughout Bonhams’ 2018 Amelia Island sale with the highest price going to the 2015 McLaren P1 supercar, which sold for $1,710,000. The 1959 Porsche 356A 1600 Carrera GS Coupe achieved $632,000, while other top lots included the 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC that made $545,100 and the 1936 Horch 853 Roadster that sold for $544,000.

Auction records for two Porsche models were made when the 1992 911 Turbo 3.3 Coupe and 1989 911 Carrera 3.2 Targa were bought for $343,800 and $169,120, respectively. Other records set by Bonhams in Amelia Island included the 1947 Delahaye 135MS Coupe by Pinin Farina at $478,000 and the 1919 Pierce Arrow Series 51 4-Passenger Tourer at $280,000.

Jonathan Klinger from Hagerty commented, “The 13 pre-war lots offered by Bonhams were only slightly behind the overall sell-through rate at 85 to 87 percent, but the final sale price to low-estimate ratio was lower at 59 vs. 80 percent for the entire auction. The first of the flurry of 17 Porsche 964s (911’s manufactured and sold between 1989 and 1994) offered at Amelia Island this year sold well, with Bonhams’ 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 selling for over the high estimate at $343,800.”

Bonhams Amelia Island 2018 – Top Ten Auction Results

2015 McLaren P1 – $1,710,000 1959 Porsche 356A Carrera GS Coupe – $632,000 1968 Ferrari 330 GTC – $545,100 1936 Horch 853 Roadster – $544,000 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Convertible – $480,200 1947 Delahaye 135 MS Coupe – $478,000 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta – $450,500 1957 Porsche 356A 1600 Super Speedster – $445,000 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RS – $368,000 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 Coupe – $343,800

For complete results, visit Bonhams.com/Amelia.

“There was a very robust international component to the sale this year,” said Rupert Banner, Group Motoring Director and one of the auctioneers for the sale. “Cars were bought and sold around the world and the depth of bidding here at Amelia Island was impressive.”

[Source: Bonhams]

