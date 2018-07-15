Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 – Auction Results

The Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 auction was held Friday 13 July on the Tapestry Lawn at Goodwood House in Chichester, UK, resulting in £32,046,159 in total sales.

The top result at Bonhams’ 50th auction conducted at Goodwood went to ‘2 VEV,’ the ex-Essex Racing Stable, 1961 Aston Martin ‘MP209’ DB4GT Zagato which achieved £10,081,500, making it the most valuable British car ever sold at European auction. It sold in the room to a European buyer.

Setting the world record for the most valuable BMW ever sold under the hammer at auction was the John Surtees CBE, one owner from new, 1957 BMW 507 Roadster which realized £3,809,500 against a pre-sale estimate of £2,000,000 – £2,500,000. After a tense and lengthy bidding exchange, the motor car sold in the room to a European buyer.

Classic racing cars were popular throughout the sale, with the dual-use Grand Prix racing and road-going ex-Scuderia Ferrari 1932-34 Alfa Romeo Tipo B Grand Prix Monoposto selling for £4,593,500. Newer models also performed strongly, with the 2012 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport Coupe selling for an estimate-beating £2,045,500 to a buyer in the room.

Aston Martin was the favored marque of the day, with the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Sports Saloon that starred in the James Bond film GoldenEye exceeding its £1,200,000 – £1,500,000 estimate and achieving £1,961,500. The buyer was SPYSCAPE, the education and entertainment company focused on the world of espionage and secret intelligence.

British marques performed strongly throughout the sale, with the 1931 Bentley 4 1/2-Liter Supercharged Tourer ‘Blower’ — one of 50 originally built — selling for £2,017,500.

Other highlights at the Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 auction included the 1960 Ferrari 250 GT PF Coupe that sold for £583,900, the Tulip Rally class winning, 1954 AC Ace Roadster that sold for £404,700 and the 1977 Porsche 911S that starred in The Bridge sold for seven times its pre-sale estimate, achieving £141,500 with proceeds going to WaterAid.

James Knight, Bonhams Motoring Chairman, commented: “We are simply blown away by today’s results. This is our 50th sale at Goodwood – which happens to coincide with the silver anniversary of The Festival of Speed – and it was the perfect celebration of classic and collectors’ motor cars. The world records that we set today are indicative of the continued market desire for the historically significant motor cars with impeccable provenance such as ‘2 VEV’ and the John Surtees BMW 507.”

Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018 – Top Five Auction Results

1. 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato – £10,081,500

2. 1932 Alfa Romeo Tipo B Monoposto – £4,593,500

3. 1957 BMW 507 Roadster – £3,809,500

4. 2012 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport – £2,045,500

5. 1931 Bentley 4.5-Litre Tourer – £2,017,500

For complete results, visit Bonhams.com.

The Bonhams motoring department next heads to California for 21st annual Quail Lodge sale, taking place in August during Monterey Classic Car Week. For further information, visit Bonhams.com.

[Source: Bonhams]

