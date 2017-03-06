Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Bonhams Scottsdale 2017 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight Competition S850667

Bonhams Scottsdale 2017 – Auction Report

Bonhams, Westin Kierland, Scottsdale, Arizona, January 19, 2017

As the results below show, this was Bonhams best Scottsdale auction ever, exceeding its prior largest sale by 46.7%.

The median sale was down substantially from last year, and dwarfed by the average transaction showing that this sale was dominated by some of the best cars in the Arizona auction week with seven lots sold on hammer bids over $1 million, including the week’s top transaction, $7,370,000 for the ex-Bob Jane Jaguar E-Type Factory Lightweight.

The enthusiasm during the preview and in the tent during the sale was palpable, from Bonhams’ staff, experienced observers, onlookers and bidders. It was a uniformly high quality consignment of delectable cars that catered to diverse interests.

It didn’t hurt that Bonhams’ Evan Ide gave your scribe a ride in the Mercedes-Benz Typ S Tourer.

Scottsdale 2017 was a Bonhams milestone, and that’s all that really needs to be said.

Bonhams Scottsdale
Cars Offered / Sold
Sale %
Sold < Low Est.
Sold > High Est.
Average Sale
Median Sale
Total Sales
2017
106 / 86
81.1%
77.9%
2.3%
$422,494
$90,750 [21.5%]
$36,334,520
2016
112 / 94
83.9%
60.6%
7.5%
$188,617
$100,100 [53.1%]
$17,730,000
2015
86 / 76
88.4%
56.0%
14.7%
$325,851
$99,000 [30.4%]
$24,764,700
2014
101 / 88
87.1%
40.0%
14.0%
$268,688
$88,000 [33.0%]
$23,468,540
2013
113 / 93
82.3%
56.2%
11.2%
$144,688
$65,550 [45.3%]
$13,455,950
2012
68 / 44
64.7%
63.6%
9.1%
$135,626
$93,600 [69%]
$5,967,559

Andrew Newton contributed to the on-site observations, comments and photos; the editor is responsible for the final content.

1988 Lamborghini LM002 America Utility

Lot # 7 1988 Lamborghini LM002 America Utility; S/N ZA9LU45A8JLA12108; Engine # 12108; Black/Gray leather; Estimate $200,000 – $300,000; Visually maintained, largely original, 2- condition; Hammered Sold at $170,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $187,000. With Reserve – 5167cc/444hp V12, 5-speed, Pirelli Scorpion tires, tinted glass, rear-mounted spare, vinyl bed cover, six Webers, power windows, air conditioning. – One of 328 ‘Rambo Lambos’ built. Repaint over some cracks in the front fenders. Body sides are a little wavy but they might have always been that way. Wrinkled seats but they’re not bad. Engine bay is a little dirty but also not bad. Pretty good interior. Not perfect and not totally original, but not abused. – LM002s have been through at least two up-cycles before and now appear to be in their next resurgence. Perhaps helped by less expensive gasoline (of which they use prodigious quantities) or just a general refreshed interest in all terrain capable vehicles. This result would buy a pair of even the best FJ40s, but has far more stature and isn’t the most expensive LM002 seen recently, either.

1977 Honda Civic CVCC 2-Dr. Sedan

Lot # 9 1977 Honda Civic CVCC 2-Dr. Sedan; S/N SGE3532853; Engine # ED33903781; Carolina Yellow/Black houndstooth; Estimate $15,000 – $25,000; Unrestored original, 3+ condition; Hammered Sold at $14,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $15,400. No Reserve – Roof rack, pushbutton radio, period 3-piece flower print luggage, grille guard, jack, tools, owner’s and service manual. – One owner until 2011. Wonderful original paint, chrome and interior with replaced cloth inserts. Impressively preserved except for a few deteriorating door seals. – This little CVCC is cute, original and practical, a rare combination in an economy car that is forty years old. It appealed to just about everyone but didn’t get bid into anything approaching extravagance. As an affordable collector car, it stands out, and is a sound value, too.

2003 Ferrari Enzo Berlinetta, Body by Pininfarina

Lot # 15 2003 Ferrari Enzo Berlinetta, Body by Pininfarina; S/N ZFFCW56A830132650; Yellow/Black leather; Estimate $2,800,000 – $3,200,000; Unrestored original, 2 condition; Not sold at Hammer bid of $2,350,000. With Reserve – – Chipguarded nose and mirrors. Freshly serviced with new tires. Documented with books and service records. It is represented to have just over 3,600 miles from new and none of them show up in its presentation. One of eight US-spec Enzos in Giallo Fly. – Low miles, originality and Fly Yellow paint are important but the seller was optimistic about finding a better offer than this in a week when Tommy Hilfiger’s one-owner Enzo (in Red/Tan) changed hands at $2,695,000 at RM Sotheby’s a day later.

1963 Jaguar XKE SI Lightweight Competition

Lot # 24 1963 Jaguar XKE SI Lightweight Competition; S/N S850667; Engine # V682558P; White, , Blue stripe/Blank leather; Estimate $7,500,000 – $9,000,000; Competition car, original as-raced, 3+ condition; Hammered Sold at $6,700,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $7,370,000. With Reserve – RHD. 3781cc/293hp alloy block engine, Lucas fuel injection, close ratio 4-speed, 45-gallon fuel tank, hardtop, Dunlop centerlock alloy wheels, aluminum body panels. – Bob Jane’s 1963 Australian GT Championship winning car, carefully preserved and highly original, one of twelve built by Jaguar. Replacement alloy engine block from Jaguar, other modifications by Jaguar in period. One good repaint by the second owner, Peter Briggs, and good chrome. Worn and surface cracked original upholstery. Orderly but aged engine compartment and chassis. Maintained and never restored, with a mediocre old repaint and reported to have 3,621 miles, mostly at speed, from new. Lavishly documented from new including Bob Jane’s original specifications order to Jaguar. – This was the top sale in the Arizona auctions this year, and it deserved to be, with a combination of history, preservation, rarity and performance that is hard to find in any competition car. It was sold by RM at Amelia Island in 1999 for $847,000 and broke the bank today.

1956 Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle 2-Dr. Sedan

Lot # 25 1956 Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle 2-Dr. Sedan; S/N 10988279; Engine # 3784132; Beige/Brown vinyl; Estimate $30,000 – $50,000; Recent restoration, 2 condition; Hammered Sold at $19,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $20,900. No Reserve – Roof rack, bumper overriders, Motorola radio, whitewalls. – Loose left side beltline trim held on with sticky tape. Very good paint, chrome and interior. Restored like new. – Another wonderful, affordable, collector car that proves it isn’t necessary to have a Ferrari 308 or Healey BJ8 to enjoy the hobby. The condition is almost like new and the price is nothing but reasonable.

1956 Porsche 356A 1600 Speedster, Body by Reutter

Lot # 27 1956 Porsche 356A 1600 Speedster, Body by Reutter; S/N 82601; Engine # 62877; Aquamarine Blue Metallic/Red leatherette; Black cloth top; Estimate $425,000 – $525,000; Recent restoration, 2 condition; Hammered Sold at $480,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $528,000. With Reserve – Coupe seats. – Represented as the original matching numbers engine and original color. Freshly restored to showroom condition with better paint and chrome. First in Class at Hilton Head in 2016, documented with a Porsche CofA and a copy of the Kardex. – This is as good as it gets in a Speedster absent a 75hp Super engine and it brought a price that validates its quality and attention to detail.

1947 MG TC Roadster

Lot # 29 1947 MG TC Roadster; S/N TC3781; Engine # XPAG4501; Dark Blue, , Red grille/Red leather; Dark Blue cloth top; Estimate $50,000 – $75,000; Recent restoration, 1 condition; Hammered Sold at $55,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $60,500. No Reserve – 1250/70hp supercharged, wire wheels, single Lucas driving light, Dunlop tires, dark blue cloth tonneau cover, woodrim steering wheel, rear-mounted spare. – Exquisite paint and interior. Spotless underbody and engine bay. A phenomenal car, represented as a no expense spared restoration and looks like it. – The period supercharger may only increase power from 54 to 70hp, but that’s 30 percent and makes an already fun car even more entertaining. The real value is in this car’s exquisite condition, however. It’s a monumental price for a TC, but for one with this equipment and in this condition, it’s deserved.

1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Spider, Body by Zagato

Lot # 30 1931 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport Spider, Body by Zagato; S/N 10814358; Engine # 10814358; Red/Dark Red leather; Black cloth top; Estimate $2,800,000 – $3,400,000; Older restoration, 3+ condition; Hammered Sold at $2,550,000 plus commission of 10.00%; Final Price $2,805,000. With Reserve – RHD. 1752cc/85hp, supercharged, Memini dual choke carburetor, dual rear spares, black wire wheels, Firestone tires, Bosch headlights, wind wings. – Largely known history with consistent numbers throughout on mechanical components and bodywork. Sound paint, chrome and upholstery. Cockpit surround is worn through by the top bows. Engine and chassis have been driven but are very orderly and honest. – I had the good fortune to join Alfa expert Keith Duly as he went through this 6C and he enthused about its correctness and originality, sufficient endorsement for me. It is satisfyingly presented with aged but pleasing patina on its 1980’s restoration: done, but not overdone the way great automobiles like this should be. It’s worth every dollar of the price it brought.

