Bonhams, Westin Kierland, Scottsdale, Arizona, January 19, 2017

As the results below show, this was Bonhams best Scottsdale auction ever, exceeding its prior largest sale by 46.7%.

The median sale was down substantially from last year, and dwarfed by the average transaction showing that this sale was dominated by some of the best cars in the Arizona auction week with seven lots sold on hammer bids over $1 million, including the week’s top transaction, $7,370,000 for the ex-Bob Jane Jaguar E-Type Factory Lightweight.

The enthusiasm during the preview and in the tent during the sale was palpable, from Bonhams’ staff, experienced observers, onlookers and bidders. It was a uniformly high quality consignment of delectable cars that catered to diverse interests.

It didn’t hurt that Bonhams’ Evan Ide gave your scribe a ride in the Mercedes-Benz Typ S Tourer.

Scottsdale 2017 was a Bonhams milestone, and that’s all that really needs to be said.

Bonhams Scottsdale Cars Offered / Sold Sale % Sold < Low Est. Sold > High Est. Average Sale Median Sale Total Sales 2017 106 / 86 81.1% 77.9% 2.3% $422,494 $90,750 [21.5%] $36,334,520 2016 112 / 94 83.9% 60.6% 7.5% $188,617 $100,100 [53.1%] $17,730,000 2015 86 / 76 88.4% 56.0% 14.7% $325,851 $99,000 [30.4%] $24,764,700 2014 101 / 88 87.1% 40.0% 14.0% $268,688 $88,000 [33.0%] $23,468,540 2013 113 / 93 82.3% 56.2% 11.2% $144,688 $65,550 [45.3%] $13,455,950 2012 68 / 44 64.7% 63.6% 9.1% $135,626 $93,600 [69%] $5,967,559

Andrew Newton contributed to the on-site observations, comments and photos; the editor is responsible for the final content.

