Spectators set aside their binoculars and drivers hung up their helmets on Sunday, September 10th as the Goodwood Revival 2017 in Sussex, England rounded off an enchanting summer of British style and sporting tradition. The Earl of March’s eagerly-awaited broadcast from the pit lane signalled the finale of this year’s Revival, with crowds gathering expectantly to hear who would take home the acclaimed “Rolex Driver of the Meeting” award.

Demonstrating courage, spirit and skill under pressure on track in the RAC TT Celebration, it was 18-year-old Oliver Hart who won over the judges and fittingly received the specially-engraved Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 41. He described how it felt to win the award on his debut drive at Goodwood in the AC Cobra: “During the race I was just pushing, trying and trying to keep the car going and maintain acceleration, which was so difficult. I never expected to win this watch, especially as it is the first time I’ve raced here. It is amazing and I am so happy.”

Each morning a colourful parade of over 125 Fiat 500 models opened the 2017 Goodwood Revival, which celebrated 60 years since the memorable 1957 British Grand Prix at Aintree when Sir Stirling Moss and Tony Brooks won an extraordinary race — the first and last time two drivers shared a Grand Prix victory.

Off track the “Revival Emporium” took centre stage with a series of flamboyant catwalk shows throughout the weekend, bringing the vintage flair of the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s to life. Tartan was the overriding theme of the event and visitors took to the grid dressed in kilts as a special tribute to the Scottish Ecurie Ecosse team, which twice won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with their D-Type Jaguars. The best-dressed winners parade on Sunday afternoon concluded the fashion extravaganza, offering visitors a chance to model their show-stopping outfits from the weekend.

Backing up his 2016 Goodwood Revival Kinrara Trophy victory with a consecutive podium finish, nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen said: “Each year i’ve come to Goodwood Revival i’ve driven a new car so every lap is an adventure — that’s what makes the Revival so special. The Kinrara was a fantastic fight and to achieve this result is a great feeling. I want to thank Lord March for inviting me here again and to Rolex for supporting this remarkable event, where I always feel so at home.”

Reflecting on the weekend, three-time F1 Drivers’ World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart added: “There is no event like it in the world — at Goodwood Revival incredibly passionate people come to celebrate the most beautiful cars that have ever been built.”

Goodwood Revival 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Guillaume Megevand)

[Source: Rolex Motorsports; photos: Guillaume Megevand]

