The Carmel Concours on the Avenue 2017 was held Tuesday, August 15th on the downtown streets of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

A field of more than 175 automobiles were on display at the tenth edition of the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue, vying for 14 major awards and Best of Show. This year’s event presented multi-marques from 1940 to 1973, in addition to Porsche and Ferrari from the beginning through 1989. Similar to previous years, Carmel-By-The-Sea’s Ocean Avenue was closed to traffic and sixteen blocks of downtown were filled with collector cars and related motorized items. As always, an interesting mix of automobiles were displayed in front of Carmel’s charming shops, galleries and restaurants.

A great selection of Porsche cars were on display at the 2017 Carmel Concours, including the Jägermeister 1976 Porsche 934; 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0; 1957 Porsche 356A Speedster; 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8; 1993 Porsche 964 Carrera RSR 3.8; 1968 Porsche 911 T/R; 1951 Porsche 356 Pre-A ‘Split Window’ Coupe and the 1958 Porsche 550A Spyder. In addition to the Porsches, further notable and interesting entrants included the 1985 Jaguar XJR-5 IMSA GTP; 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America; 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS; 1957 Aston Martin DB2/4 Mark ll FHC; 1966 Shelby AC Cobra 427 and the raucous race cars from the Monterey Reunion.

Best of Show at the 2017 Carmel Concours d’Elegance was awarded to the 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta Scaglietti ‘Tour de France’. Chassis 0905GT is a single louver and covered headlight example that raced in the 1958 Targa Florio, among others.

Similar to 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2017 Carmel Concours d’Elegance, with photographer Victor Varela offering the following gallery from the endearing streets of Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Carmel Concours on the Avenue 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Victor Varela)

[Source: Victor Varela]

