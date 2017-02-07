The Cavallino Classic Competition 2017 was held January 26-27 at Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, Florida. The first event of the larger Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, this two-day track meet featured a field of competition Ferraris, Maseratis and Alfa Romeos on the 11-turn, 2.043 mile track.

According to organizers, the Cavallino Classic Competition was created to offer owners of these historic race cars the opportunity to compete against other owners in a controlled racing environment. Drivers are expected to compete in a gentlemanly spirit of fair play, with respect for their competitors and the cars.

The depth of the entry list at the 6th annual races was not as strong as previous year. Nevertheless, it did include a Ferrari 412 MI (0744); Ferrari 250 GTO (3445 GT); Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta ‘Tour de France’ (0881 GT); Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta ‘Tour de France’ (1321 GT); Ferrari 250 GT Boano (0529 GT); Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ Comp (14049); Ferrari 512 BB/LM (29509); Ferrari 512 BB/LM (29511); Maserati Tipo 61 ‘Birdcage’ (2464) and Alfa Romeo Tipo B ‘P3’ (50005).

Similar to the 2016 races and this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza, photographer Michael DiPleco also documented the Cavallino Classic Competition 2017 with the following pictures from the track days at Palm Beach Raceway.

Cavallino Classic Competition 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Michael DiPleco)

[Source: photos: Michael DiPleco]