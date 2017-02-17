The Cavallino Classic Sports Sunday 2017 was held January 29th at Mar-a-Lago, the Marjorie Merriweather Post mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. Unseasonably cold and rainy conditions plagued the last event of the larger Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, yet a strong selection of American, Italian, French, British and German classics still graced the show field at the famed Mar-a-Lago.

The finale for the 2017 Cavallino Classic featured Classic Marques and Maserati. Among the great selection of Maserati automobiles on display included a Maserati 200 Si; Maserati T60/61 Streamliner; Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage and Maserati 5000 GT Indy. Other notable entrants included a Siata 208 CS Berlinetta; Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Shooting Brake; Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione Series III; Fiat 8V Zagato; Ferrari 342 America; Chrysler Ghia ST Special and Lancia Aurelia PF200 C Spider by Pinin Farina; among others.

Best of Show at the 2017 Classic Sports Sunday Mar-a-Lago was awarded to the 1933 Delage D8S Roadster by De Villars from the Patterson Collection. Restored by RM Restorations, the white Delage D8S graced the 1933 Salon de Paris at the Grand Palais and won the top prize at the 2010 Pebble Beach Concours.

Other winners at this year’s event included:

Finest Competition – 1959 Maserati Tipo 60/61 Streamliner 2451, Andreas Mohringer

Finest GT – 1961 Maserati 5000 GT Indianapolis AM103.014, Jose Romero

Most Elegant – 1947 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith WTA45, Robert Matteucci

Most Unique – 1959 Citroen DS19 Berline 5734, Jeffrey Fisher and Family

Ladies’ Choice – 1952 Ferrari 342 America Coupe 0246 AM, Bruce Vanyo

Gentlemen’s Choice – 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton 32398H, Stephen Plaster

Personal Favorite – 1973 Ferrari 365BTB/4 Daytona Competition 16425, James Cottingham

Similar to the Concorso d’Eleganza and Classic Competition, photographer Michael DiPleco also documented the Cavallino Classic Sports Sunday 2017 with the following pictures from the lawns at Mar-a-Lago.

Cavallino Classic Sports Sunday 2017 – Main Photo Gallery (click image for larger picture and description)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Cavallino Classic; photos: Michael DiPleco]