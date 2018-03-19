Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Enzo Ferrari with the mechanic Michele Conti. The car is an Alfa Romeo 20-40 HP. Ferrari's first race with Alfa.

Celebrating 120 Years of Enzo Ferrari

Enzo Anselmo Ferrari, the son of Alfredo and Adalgisa, was born in Modena, Italy on 18 February 1898. As a child, he showed an unbridled passion for cars and as an adult he went on to become not only a great car manufacturer but one of the world’s greatest representatives of the Italian spirit.

To celebrate his 120th birth anniversary, a photographic exhibition has been organised at Enzo’s birthplace, within the complex that now houses the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena. It includes images depicting him at various stages of his life: from childhood to adulthood, from his career as a driver to that of a manager and manufacturer alongside unforgettable motor racing champions such as Nuvolari, Castellotti and Villeneuve.

“It seems incredible to think that Enzo Ferrari was born in the 19th century,” says Chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne. “His lesson is more relevant than ever and his modernity unquestionable. He was a man with extraordinary vision and ability to manage people and resources as well as a strong entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional courage. One wonders what he could have achieved if he had had access to today’s technical resources and knowledge. The mark that he left on the world remains a source of pride for all of us at Ferrari and for the whole of Italy.”

Enzo Ferrari Photo Gallery

The Enzo Ferrari Family. The photo is presumably from the era of the first communion, around 1906. Enzo is the first on the left.

Enzo Ferrari with the mechanic Michele Conti in an Alfa Romeo 20/40 HP.

Enzo Ferrari testing with the mechanic Nino Berretta in a 15-20 HP CMN. CMN stands for National Mechanical Constructions based in Milan.

Testing of the 246 F1 at the Modena racetrack. In the photo are the tester Martin Severi, with Ferrari, Bazzi and Chiti standing.

Auto Avio Costruzioni 815, the first car built in two models by Ferrari after the break with Alfa Romeo. The picture was taken at testing near Modena in preparation for the Mille Miglia. Enzo Ferrari is far right in the group of people.

Enzo Ferrari with the 125 S in the courtyard of the Fabbrica. At the wheel was Ferdinando ‘Nando’ Righetti

Enzo Ferrari with Scarfiotti, Parkes, Surtees and Vaccarella at the Modena airfield during a practice session

