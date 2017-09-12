The Chantilly Concours d’Elegance 2017 was held 9-10 September in France on the grounds of the Domaine de Chantilly, in the town of Chantilly between Calais and Paris. The fourth annual event celebrated the return of the Concours d’Elegance to France, a national tradition dating from the 1920s. Held in Le Notre gardens at the Chateau, the Peter Auto-organised Concours welcomed 16,300 visitors, an increase of 20 percent compared to 2015.

The Chantilly Arts and Elegance Concours d’Elegance 2017 consisted of three judged events — a Concours d’Etat for classic cars, a modern car Concours d’Elegance and a competition for the invited car clubs on the quality of their presentation, the diversity and the originality of the models presented. The weekend also included a rally through the scenic Chantilly and Selis countryside. There were five concept cars competing for the Concours d’Elegance prize, as well as 90 historic cars from all over the world contending in their respective classes and for the Best of Show titles awarded on era (pre- or post-war).

The 2017 Chantilly Concours d’Elegance celebrated Ferrari’s 70th anniversary with a retrospective retracing Maranello’s history at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A total of 28 Cavallino Rampante machines, all of which participated in the most famous endurance race in the world, gathered for the occasion and were divided into five classes. From this unique exhibition, an exceptional machine won the jury’s accolade for the Best of Show of post-war cars: the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa 58, chassis 0728TR, owned by Sir Michael Kadoorie. With its aerodynamic body made by Scaglietti, this TR 58 ended the dominance of the Jaguar D-Type at Le Mans in 1958 with Olivier Gendebien and Phil Hill giving the Scuderia its third victory in the Sarthe.

The 2017 Chantilly Concours d’Etat for Pre-War Cars was awarded to the 1936 Bugatti 57 SC Atlantic belonging to American collectors, Peter Mullin and Rob Walton. Mullin also received the top prize at Chantilly in 2014 for his 1937 Delahaye 135M Cabriolet ‘Star of India’ with Figoni and Falaschi coachwork. Special awards include the FFVE Special Award for Authenticity to the Antony Type A1 and the Antony Collection as a whole, as well as the FIVA Preservation Award for the 1947 Chrysler Town and Country.

Five cars were in contention for the Concours d’Elegance: the DS 7 Crossback Presidentiel associated with the couturier Eymeric François, the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante (Couturier : Ann Demeulemeester), the McLaren 720 S (Couturier : Haider Ackermann), the Renault Trezor Concept (Couturier : Balmain) and the Citroën CXperience Concept (Couturier : Yang Li). After deliberation by the jury comprising Jean Todt, Margot Laffite, Paul Belmondo and Christophe Bonnaud, the Best of Show of the Concours d’Elegance was awarded to two winners: the Renault Trezor Concept and the Citroën CXperience Concept.

The presence of 42 clubs bringing together 800 cars on display in the Domain was also an integral part of the event and contributed to the success of the event. Orchestrated by the FFVE, the Grand Prix des Clubs rewarded the Fiat Fan Club for the overall quality of its presentation.

Organiser Patrick Peter said, “We are particularly pleased with this 4th edition of Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille. We now see that the Chantilly rendezvous has become part and parcel of the major car collectors’ calendar as they bring exceptional vehicles to it from all over the world. Thanks to the numerous prizes which Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille has received since its creation in 2014, it’s now an event that’s firmly established as proved by the fact that more and more motor manufacturers are displaying cars at this rendezvous that gives them different visibility to that of the traditional motor shows.”

Similar to 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the Chantilly Concours d’Elegance 2017, with the following great pictures showing the serene setting at Domaine de Chantilly.

Chantilly Concours d’Elegance 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Mathieu Bonnevie, Julien Hergault, Joris Clerc, Photo Classic Racing, Fotorissima)

1969 Ferrari 312 P chassis 0872 Cisitalia 202 SMM Nuvolari Spider Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Sperimentale chassis 2643GT Nick Mason - Chantilly Concours d'Elegance 2017 Ferrari 512 BBLM chassis 32129 Le Mans Ferraris at Chantilly Concours d'Elegance 2017 Chantilly Concours d'Elegance 2017

Chantilly Concours d’Elegance 2017 – Award Winners

Best of Show Concours d’Elegance

Renault Trezor & Balmain

Citroën CXPERIENCE & Yang Li

Best of Show Concours d’Etat

Pre-war: Bugatti 57 S Atlantic (1936)

Post-war: Ferrari TR 58 (1958)

A great French coachwork maker: Pourtout

1st Prize: Delage D8-120 S Coach Sport (1939)

Special prize: Remi Danvignes CD4 Roadster (1938)

Great musicians’cars

1st Prize: Porsche 911 3.0L RS (ex Herbert von Karajan)(1974)

Special Prize: Iso Griffo A3C (ex Johnny Hallyday)(1965)

The Woodies

1st Prize: Peugeot 202 ‘‘boulangère’’ (1949)

A century of electric cars

1st Prize: Detroit Electric Model D Brougham(1910)

Chain-driven racing and sports cars

1st Prize: Gladiator Grand Prize (1904)

Special Prize: Panhard Grand Prize (1908)

Pre-war Alfa Romeos with special coachwork

1st Prize: Alfa Romeo Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Grand Sport Spider Zagato MM (1929)

Special Prize: Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 MM Torpedo/Cabriolet Brandone (1933)

Post-war Alfa Romeos with special coachwork

1st Prize: Alfa Romeo 3000 CM “Superflow IV” Pinin Farina (1960)

Special Prize: Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint Zagato (1955)

The open Ecceterini

1st Prize: Siata 500 Record (1946)

Special Prize: Osca Maserati S-498 (1959)

The Ecceterini berlinettas

1st Prize: Aguzzoli Condor (1964)

Special Prize: Osca MT4 LM (1952)

“Petites et Grandes”

1st Prize: Bugatti Type 52 Baby (1926) & Bugatti Type 35 (1926)

Les Bugatti 57 S

1st Prize: Bugatti 57 S Atlantic (1936)

1st Special Prize: Bugatti 57 SC Atalante (1937)

2nd Special Prize: Bugatti 57 S Gangloff Coupé (1937)

The Le Mans 24-Hours Ferraris: GTs and derivatives

1st Prize: Ferrari 512 BBLM (1980)(châssis #32129)

Special prize: Ferrari F40 (1992)(châssis ##ZFFGJ34B000074045)

The Le Mans 24-Hours Ferraris: open prototypes

1st Prize: Ferrari TR58 (1958)(châssis #0728)

Special prize: Ferrari Dino 166 SP (1965)(châssis #0834)

The Le Mans 24-Hours Ferraris: closed prototypes

1st Prize: Ferrari 250 LM (1964)(châssis #5891)

Special prize: Ferrari 512 S (1970)(châssis #1016)

The Le Mans 24-Hours Ferraris: the 365 GTB/4 Daytona Gr. 4s

1st Prize: Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Gr IV (1972)(chassis #12467)

1st Special prize: Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Gr IV (1972)(châssis #15681)

2nd Special prize: Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Gr IV (1970)(châssis #15373)

The Le Mans 24-Hours Ferraris: the 250s

1st Prize: Ferrari 250 GTO “62” (1962)(châssis #4293GT)

1st Special prize: Ferrari 250 GT Sperimentale (1961)(châssis #2643GT)

2nd Special prize: Ferrari 250 GTO “64” (1964)(châssis #5575GT)

Grand Prix des Clubs FFVE

Fiat Fan Club

Special FFVE prize for Authenticity

Antony type A1 and the Antony collection

FIVA prize for Preservation

Chrysler Town country 1947

Spectators’ prize

Lexus LFA

[Source: Peter Auto; photos: Mathieu Bonnevie, Julien Hergault, Joris Clerc, Photo Classic Racing, Fotorissima]

