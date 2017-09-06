Class List for 2018 Amelia Island Concours

The 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, to be staged March 9-11, will feature eleven special classes. Always held the second full weekend in March, “The Amelia” draws over 250 vehicles from collections around the world to the Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island for a celebration of the automobile like no other.

Auburn – A pure Classic from America’s heartland, Auburn was founded early in the 20th century and became the foundation of the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg empire in 1924. Auburn’s iconic boattail Speedster is still the defining silhouette for a special age of classic cars and an emblem for America’s Jazz Age.

Cars of ‘Big Daddy’ Ed Roth – His landmark Beatnick Bandit solidified Roth’s position in the pantheon of California customizers. But there was much more to his twisted design genius. Roth’s Rat Fink art work, t-shirts and Revell plastic models turned the King of “Kustom Kulture” into a counter culture icon.

Cars of Martini Racing – Since the 1960s Martini’s legendary red-blue-and-black stripes have been worn by World Champion racing and rally cars and even powerboats. A special class of racers wearing Martini’s iconic stripes will awaken memories of Le Mans, Monte Carlo and Formula 1 in 2018.

Electric Car Pioneers – The electric car is hardly contemporary. More than a century ago great engineers such as Ferdinand Porsche designed and built electric and hybrid cars. The 23rd Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance will honor the infancy of today’s electric car vehicles.

Ferrari Daytona 50th Anniversary – The last pure “Enzo” Ferrari. The big, long-legged front-engine Grand Touring coupes and spiders celebrate a half-century of speed and traditional Italian style in 2018.

Hunting Cars – Among the rarest of the custom coachwork cars none are more specialized, exotic and hardworking than the cars created especially for hunters and owners of large estates. Assembled under the term “hunting cars” the class is an uncommon look at rare custom cars that are seldom seen outside their specialized work environments. The centerpiece of “The Amelia’s” hunting car class is the King Ranch Buick.

IMSA GTP 1981 to 1993 – A quarter century has passed since the IMSA GTPs — Grand Touring Prototypes — last raced in anger. By the end of the GTP era (1993) they had eclipsed the lofty records set by the fabled and unlimited Can-Am cars. The revolutionary GTP racers not only set speed and distance records, they redefined automotive performance, forced technological progress and brought a fresh generation of fans to the sport.

Jaguar E-Type – Redefining the terms “sports car” and “grand touring” Jaguar’s XKE changed all the rules, upped the ante, won races and championships and launched the eras that became known as “Cool Britannia”. The XKE’s timeless shape still turns heads and its exhaust note still summons memories of victories at Le Mans six decades after its creation.

N.A.R.T at 70 – Luigi Chinetti, the founder of NART, the North American Racing Team, was the driving force behind Ferrari in North America. The three-time Le Mans winner was also a major power behind the creation of Ferrari’s Grand Touring cars. The New York-based team was the author of Ferrari’s ninth and final overall victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1965.

Porsche Carrera – A year after their stunning overall finishes and class victories in the Carrera Panamericana, Porsche named their top performers Carrera honoring their remarkable performances in Mexico’s World Championship five-day, border-to-border open road race. Three decades of Porsche’s fastest will comprise “The Amelia’s” special Porsche Carrera Class.

Pre-War MGs – The fabled marque that delivered America’s postwar sports car boom also enjoyed an enviable and robust sporting tradition before WWII. A select class of the cars from Morris Garages will celebrate America’s love affair with the lithe and agile British sports cars.

