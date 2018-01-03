The Porsche Rennsport Reunion 2018 will be staged September 27-30 at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. Requests for entry to participate in Rennsport Reunion VI are now open.

As in the past five Porsche Rennsport Reunions, cars will be grouped by the period in which they raced so that enthusiasts can focus on the different motorsports eras, while also maximizing the number of cars in each class. Fans will have full access to both the paddock and trackside locations to see and hear everything from early 356 sports cars, through the groundbreaking 917, to the latest Le Mans winning 919 LMP1 Hybrid — and almost every number near and dear to Porsche enthusiasts in between: 550, 904, 908, 962 and of course, 911 and 935.

Last held at the Monterey Peninsula racetrack in 2015 and drawing nearly 60,000 visitors, Porsche Rennsport Reunion is the world’s largest gathering of vintage and recent Porsche race cars, as well as those who have designed, engineered, and driven them to victory in the world’s most famous sports car races. Hosted by Porsche Cars North America, Rennsport Reunion VI will again feature the widest variety of historic racing Porsche competition models in the company’s 70-year history.

Porsche Rennsport Reunion 2018 – Class List

Group 1: PCA Sholar-Friedman Cup – Porsche Club of America race cars

Group 2: Werks Trophy – 904/6 cyl. 906, 910, 907, 908, 908/2, 908/3 (6 turbo and 8 cyl.) 909, 917 (normally aspirated and turbocharged)

Group 3: Eifel Trophy – 911 (911 up to 2.5 liter), 911 TR, 911 ST, 914, 914/6

Group 4: Weissach Cup – 911 (over 2.5 liter), RSR, 3.0 RSR, 2.1 Turbo, 934, 935, 936, 924 GTS, 924 GTR

Group 5: Gmund Cup – 550, 550A, RSK, RS60-61 (4 and 8 cyl.) 2000 GS GT, Abarth Carrera, 356, 904-4 cam, Porsche specials

Group 6: Stuttgart Cup – 956, 962, 911 GT1, WSC, RS Spyder

Group 7: Flacht Cup – Type 964, 993, 996, 997 GT 911 Race Cars

Enthusiasts interested in registering their Porsche race cars for competition at Porsche Rennsport Reunion VI have until April 1, 2018 to apply at MazdaRaceway.com. A selection committee will verify proper livery, mechanical correctness and historical race provenance.

Seven groups promise a four-day racing program with practice, qualifying and warm-up for each group. Exhibition parade laps will complement the races with a Concours on Saturday afternoon.

[Source: Porsche North America]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

