Aston Martin will construct a continuation run of the famed DB4 GT model. Limited to 25 copies, the new series of track-only continuation cars will be built to lightweight specification by Aston Martin Works at Newport Pagnell.

Launched in 1959, the DB4 GT evolved from the production DB4 and was introduced in the same year Aston Martin scored its historic outright win in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Shorter, lighter and with a more powerful version of the 3.7-litre straight-six engine, the DB4 GT scored a debut race victory at Silverstone in the hands of Stirling Moss. A total of 75 DB4 G.T.s were built between 1959 and 1963. Of these eight were lightweight models, most of which survive today, and values comfortably exceed £3m.

Remaining faithful to the design of those original eight factory lightweights, each DB4 GT Continuation will be built by Aston Martin Works. Employing a blend of old world craftsmanship and modern techniques, continuation cars benefit from improvements in engine performance, handling, braking and safety, with care taken to “ensure these enhancements build upon the original’s exceptional qualities while retaining its feel and character.”

The continuation car VIN numbers will carry on from the last original DB4 G.T. ordered — chassis 0202R.

At its heart is a version of the Tadek Marek-designed straight-six cylinder engine with two spark plugs per cylinder, transmitting its 340bhp to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential, just as in the original DB4 GT. Its body follows the original construction, with thin-gauge aluminum panels fitted over a tubular frame. To improve the accuracy and consistency of the panels, the continuation car’s bodywork uses state-of-the-art digital technology, before being hand-finished.

Paul Spires, Commercial Director, Aston Martin Works said of the DB4 G.T. Continuation programme: “Built in our recently refurbished, state-of-the-art facilities in Newport Pagnell, the DB4 GT Continuation is hand built in the same location as its illustrious forebears, and marks the return of production to the historic home of Aston Martin for the first time since the last Vanquish S was completed in 2007.”

First deliveries of DB4 GT Continuation will commence in the third quarter of 2017.

[Source: Aston Martin]