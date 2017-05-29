Dates for the 2018 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion have been moved one week later from their traditional third weekend to August 23-26. The move was prompted by the 2018 United States Amateur Golf Championship returning to the Pebble Beach Golf Links the week prior.

“We coordinate closely with the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance to ensure everyone who visits the beautiful Monterey Peninsula has the experience one expects of a world-class host city,” said Gill Campbell, CEO and general manager of Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. “We want to ensure our participants and guests know the dates well in advance in order to plan their visit accordingly.”

The 2018 Monterey Pre-Reunion will be held the same weekend as the golf championship, which will be August 18-19.

The Monterey Motorsports Reunion features 550 historic race cars from nearly every era competing on the 2.238-mile road course. The annual gathering celebrates motorsport history for four full racing days.

The 2017 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will still be staged August 17-20. This year’s historic races will feature the 60th anniversary of the race circuit, the 60th anniversary of Formula Junior and the 70th anniversary of Ferrari. For more information, call 831-242-8201 or visit MazdaRaceway.com.

[Source: Monterey Motorsports Reunion; photo: Michael DiPleco]