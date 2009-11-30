Dick Smith 427 Cobra to Riverside Automotive Museum

Riverside International Automotive Museum announced the arrival of the Dick Smith 427 Cobra, which is billed as the most important 427 Cobra in the country and “the winningest 427 Cobra produced.”

Riverside calls it the most significant 427 Cobra you will ever see and who are we to argue? In addition to winning many national and divisional championships in his Cobra, Dick Smith also set the record at the 1967 Daytona American Road Race of Champions for the fastest production sports car at 198.047 mph. Because of this, the car is also called the fastest 427 in the world.

The Dick Smith 427 Cobra now resides at the Riverside International Automotive Museum, which is open to the public 12 pm until 4 pm, Wednesday through Friday; 10am to 4pm on Saturdays. Suggested Admission is $5.00 and donations are welcome. The museum is located at 815 Marlborough Avenue, Suite 200 in Riverside, California.

For more information, visit riversideinternational.org or call (951) 369-6966.

[Source: RIAM]

