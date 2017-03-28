Early Entries at 2017 Hampton Court Concours

The first Bentley to race at Le Mans will be among the headline entries at the 2017 Concours of Elegance, which will return to the historic grounds of the Hampton Court Palace in England from 1-3 September.

The featured Bentley 3-Litre chassis 141 was built in 1922, completed with a four-seater Park Ward body, and entered the first Le Mans 24 Hours race in 1923, where it placed fourth. Bentley was back at Le Mans in 1924, where it took overall victory in the first of five wins over the next seven years, securing Bentley and the Bentley Boys a place in motorsport history.

The Concours of Elegance aims to tell the complete story of the motor car, and the 2017 event should be no different. Additional highlights include a 1903 Panhard-Levassor. A rarity in itself, this car is all the more special because it’s been in the same family since new, marking 114 years of careful ownership.

The 2017 Hampton Court Concours then travels through road and racing cars from the likes of Alfa Romeo, Bugatti and Ferrari, before reaching the 1958 Maserati 300S, which was driven by Sir Stirling Moss to two race victories in the 1950s.

1958 Maserati 300S

The poster cars of the 1970s and ‘80s will also be on display at Hampton Court Palace alongside some of the latest models currently on the road, including the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato. This car — one of 99 — is based on the V12-powered Vanquish but features a bespoke carbon fibre body designed by Zagato.

For the first time at the Concours of Elegance, many of the cars on display will be taking part in moving parades over the weekend, including a trip to the event’s new central stage. Featuring commentary and interviews, the stage will provide a focal point for all visitors to the Concours of Elegance.

As well as the cars in the main display, visitors will also be treated to a parade of pre-1904 cars, a range of supercars and a variety of displays from car clubs.

Adult tickets for this year’s Concours of Elegance start from £25, with concessions from £17.50. Children under five and carers can enter free of charge. Members of the public also have the opportunity to attend on Friday 1st September, a day normally reserved for the Owners of the main Concours cars.

[Source: Concours of Elegance]