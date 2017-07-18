Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

The famous Flag Metallic Blue liveried Ecurie Ecosse entered Jaguar D-types won Le Mans in 1956 and 1957

Ecurie Ecosse Tribute at Goodwood Revival

The legendary Scottish race team Ecurie Ecosse will be honoured at the 2017 Goodwood Revival, scheduled for 8-10 September at the Goodwood Motor Circuit. David Murray’s Edinburgh-based squad enjoyed a roster of successes during the 1950s and early ‘60s and the Revival will see many of these single-seaters and sports cars take to the Circuit.

Businessman and motorsport enthusiast Murray founded the team, famous for its distinctive Flag-Blue metallic paint, at the end of 1951 and ran Cooper and Connaught machinery in three British Grands Prix at Silverstone for himself, Ian Stewart, Jimmy Stewart (brother of three-time World Champion Jackie) and Leslie Thorne.

Later in the fifties, Ecurie Ecosse hit the international headlines when its Jaguar D-types took back-to-back Le Mans 24 Hour victories. Three of the 11 original long-nose D-types, all run at Le Mans by Ecurie Ecosse, will have endurance-racing disciples wide-eyed and open-mouthed as they lap Goodwood in formation, harking back to the glory days of 1956-’57 in which Ron Flockhart, Ivor Bueb and Ninian Sanderson and their blue-and-white Jaguars trumped rivals.

The Lea Francis-engined Connaught A-type F1 car, the Jaguar-engined Tojeiro that raced at Le Mans in 1959, a Cooper-Monaco entered for the French enduro in the early 1960s, the little Austin-Healey Sprite and a rare Tojeiro EE-Buick will be among the other significant Ecurie Ecosse cars set to appear at the 2017 Goodwood Revival.

The cars will take to the track for high-speed runs on Friday and Sunday, with Saturday featuring a parade of the iconic blue cars, to pipe-band accompaniment. Some of the personalities involved with the original team, including 88-year-old works and Ecurie Ecosse mechanic Ron Gaudion, and an appearance by the fabulous Selby Howgate-designed, Falkirk-built double-decker Commer transporter used by Ecurie Ecosse in period will wow the crowds.

It will be the first time such a comprehensive gathering of Ecurie Ecosse machinery has been seen together, bringing a Scottish twist to West Sussex and an unmissable treat for enthusiasts everywhere.

For further information, visit Goodwood.com.

[Source: Goodwood]

