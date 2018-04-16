The Espiritu de Montjuic 2018 was staged 6-8 April at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Peter Auto’s first historic car rendezvous of the season featured more than 200 entrants battling the 16-turn, 4.655-km road course.

Since opening in 1991, the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit has become the measuring rod for the manufacturers involved in Formula 1. So it was only fitting that the 2018 historic racing season should kick off on this benchmark layout before continuing on the Spa-Francorchamps, Dijon-Prenois, Le Mans, Paul Ricard and Imola tracks. This weekend, seven of the eighth Peter Auto grids were on hand: they will be joined by the new 2.0-litre Cup next month at Spa.

The first conclusion drawn from scrutineering and administrative checks was that vintage car racing is booming as proved by the 212 cars in the paddocks at the Catalonian circuit. As a comparison, last year there were 145 at the opening round so there’s been an increase of 45 percent in 12 months. One grid in particular stands out, Group C Racing, whose entrants have increased from 12 to 21 cars. It’s a real feather in the cap of Peter Auto, which took the gamble of including these modern racers in its series in 2016, and now sees that its efforts have paid off after two years. It took a lot of work to attract these cars that are difficult to run to offer a sumptuous repeat of the Mercedes-Benz-Jaguar duel with Porsche, Peugeot and even Rondeau in the wings waiting to pounce. The French organiser’s aim is to exceed the symbolic number of 50 prototypes at the start at Le Mans Classic in July.

A novelty at the Spanish ‘Spirit of Montjuic’ was the inauguration of the Greatest’s Trophy, a grid that includes cars that raced in endurance in the 1950s to 1960s. The imposition of strict ethical rules to reduce risks to the minimum was justified by the fact that these are now very valuable motors. Thus, 18 exceptional cars did battle: Alfa Romeo TZ (1963), Aston Martin DB2 Vantage (1952), Bizzarrini 5300 GT (1965), Ferrari 250 SWB Berlinetta (1960), 250 GT Breadvan (1961), 250 LM (1964), Maserati 300 S (1957), Porsche 718 RSK (1960) and 904 GTS (1964).

The evocation of the Montjuich name brings to mind the eponymous team, a renowned local privateer outfit, which finished second in the 1971 Tour de France Automobile with its striking Ferrari 512 S. This prototype recognisable by its typical yellow livery raced in the CER 1 grid.

On 18-20 May all these cars and drivers will arrive in Belgium for the 8th staging of the Spa Classic. In the meantime, historic car fans have a rendezvous in France from 23rd to 28th April for the 27th Tour Auto Optic 2000.

Espiritu de Montjuic 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Fotorissima, Photo Classic Racing)

Espiritu de Montjuic 2018 – Race Results

CLASSIC ENDURANCE RACING 1

1. LOPEZ-MAEDEN (LOLA T70 MKIII B)

2. MEINERS (CHEVRON B16)

3. FRANCE-FRANCE (LOLA T70 MKIII B)

CLASSIC ENDURANCE RACING 2

1. LAFARGUE (LOLA T298)

2. DEVIS (TOJ SC 303)

3. EGGIMANN (CHEETAH G601)

EURO F2 CLASSIC

COURSE 1

1. VEILLARD (RALT RT 1)

2. PINK (LOLA T360)

COURSE 2

1. SCEMAMA (MARCH 752)

2. STRETTON (MARCH 742)

3. VEILLARD (RALT RT 1)

GROUP C RACING

COURSE 1

1. LECOURT-NARAC (PORSCHE 962C)

2. TANDY (SPICE SE90C)

3. LYONS (GEBHARDT C91)

COURSE 2

1. LENDOUDIS-AGUAS (MERCEDES C11)

2. SCEMAMA (SPICE SE89C)

3. LYONS (GEBHARDT C91)

HERITAGE TOURING CUP

1. LOPEZ-MEADEN (FORD CAPRI 3100 RS)

2. DANCE (FORD CAPRI 2600 RS)

3. VAN RIET-GRIFNEE (FORD ESCORT)

SIXTIES’ ENDURANCE

1. VAN RIET (SHELBY COBRA 289)

2. GILL (SHELBY COBRA 289)

3. FRANCE-FRANCE (SHELBY COBRA 289)

THE GREATEST’S TROPHY

COURSE 1

1. GAYE (FERRARI 275 GTB/C)

2. HALUSA (FERRARI BREADVAN)

3. FIERRO (MASERATI 300 S)

COURSE 2

1. GAYE (FERRARI 275 GTB/C)

2. MUELDER-TRABER (BIZZARRINI 5300)

3. FIERRO (MASERATI 300 S)

[Source: Peter Auto; photos: Fotorissima, Photo Classic Racing]

