Featured Displays at Quail Motorsports Gathering 2018

The Quail Motorsports Gathering 2018 will be held Friday, August 24th at the Quail Lodge Golf Club in Carmel, California during Monterey Classic Car Week. More than 250 automobiles and motorcycles will be displayed in a garden-party setting at the 16th annual Quail.

The 2018 Quail Motorsports Gathering will debut special displays celebrating 70 Years of the Iconic Porsche 356 and The Alois Ruf Reunion. The 356 display will showcase Porsche’s history and legacy in the form of the marque’s first production sports car, while the Ruf class will showcase a collection from the performance car manufacturer and tuner.

Both displays will complement the 2018 event themes alongside a host of traditional classes including Pre-War Sports and Racing, Custom Coachwork, Supercars, and the Great Ferraris.

“Each year, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering offers a one-of-a-kind experience to passionate enthusiasts from around the globe,” said Gordon McCall, Director of Motorsports for The Peninsula Signature Events. “Our 2018 featured Porsche and Ruf classes will be the perfect additions to our internationally-acclaimed lineup of sports and racing motorcars, creating one of the best shows in our history to date.”

As always, guests to the Quail Motorsports Gathering 2018 will be treated to a unique garden-party setting highlighted by the array of culinary pavilions, wine vendors, and a Fireside Chat Series. Guests will also be invited to attend the Bonhams Quail Lodge Auction taking place concurrently on the Quail Lodge Farm Field.

For further information, visit Quail Gathering.

[Source: Quail Motorsports Gathering]

