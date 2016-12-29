One-off Ferrari Speciales and Jaguars with Custom Coachwork will be among the featured marques at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, scheduled for August 20th in California during Monterey Car Week. Applications for entry are due January 9, with competitors expected to learn their fate by April.

In the intervening weeks, every proposed car will be carefully vetted. The 15-member Selection Committee then meets to share research and compare and contrast possible groupings. Sometimes cars must be viewed in person or conflicting information resolved. Only then do formal invitations go out to the cars that have been allotted one of those spots on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links.

“We want to do right by the cars that people are eager to bring to the Concours and share with others here,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “Preparing a car and getting it to Pebble Beach — sometimes from as far as India or China or Australia — requires a great amount of time and effort. So we feel it is important to put time and effort into researching these cars, as well as determining how best to group them. We want to truly celebrate each car on our show field.”

Features and special classes for the 2017 Concours include Isotta Fraschini, Carrozzeria Castagna, Ferrari One-off Speciales, Ferrari Major Race Winners, American Dream Cars of the 1960s, and Jaguars with Custom Coachwork.

2017 Pebble Beach Concours – Complete Class List

A Antique

C-1 American Classic Open

C-2 American Classic Closed

D Packard

G Duesenberg

H Rolls-Royce Prewar

I Mercedes-Benz Prewar

J European Classic

K-1 Isotta Fraschini

K-2 Castagna Coachwork

L-1 Prewar Preservation

L-2 Postwar Preservation

M-1 Ferrari Grand Touring

M-2 Ferrari Competition

M-3 Ferrari Major Race Winners

M-4 Ferrari One-off Speciales

N Jaguar Custom Coachwork

O-1 Postwar Touring

O-2 Postwar Sports Racing

R American Dream Cars of the 1960s

V Open Wheel Race Cars

Enthusiasts with a car they believe is worthy of the 18th fairway can ask that it be considered by sending a brief description and current photo of it to [email protected]. Enthusiasts with cars that the committee agrees to consider in greater depth will be sent a formal application. The Concours often considers a dozen applications for each one of the 225 spots on the show field.

“Regrettably, each year we have to turn down many great cars,” said Button. “Sometimes they are not authentically preserved or restored. Sometimes it’s just not the right year for them; they don’t fit with our planned features and classes. And sometimes we simply don’t have space for them.”

For additional information, visit PebbleBeachConcours.net.

[Source: Pebble Beach Concours]