A 1952 Ferrari 195 Inter Berlinetta was awarded a preservation trophy by the Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens (FIVA), at Autoclásica 2016, held in Argentina from 7-10 October.

Since Argentina’s Autoclásica, organised by the Club de Automóviles Clásicos (CAC) in Buenos Aires, is said to be the number one classic and historic vehicle concours in South America, the team of judges had a tough challenge in picking just one winner. The judging team led by FIVA President Patrick Rollet finally selected the Ferrari 195 Inter, serial number 181 EC, as the winner of the preservation trophy.

This Ferrari, first registered in 1952, features a Vignale body and is powered by the 2,341cc Colombo-designed V12 engine with a 5-speed gearbox. Its first owner was the Italian actress Anna Magnani, who enjoyed the Ferrari for some six years. After a further short period in Europe, the car was shipped to the USA in 1959 to become part of the William F Harrah Collection in Reno, Nevada. It was 36 years later that the car was purchased by its current owner, Daniel Sielecki, who ran it in the 1996 Mille Miglia and subsequently preserved the car’s original condition in Argentina, where he shares it with local enthusiasts at such key events as Autoclásica.

Commented FIVA President Patrick Rollet, “October’s Autoclásica in Argentina was the final event of 2016 at which FIVA will present a preservation award, and choosing the winner from a selection of such beautifully preserved, important motor cars was hugely enjoyable — but not easy.”

[Source: FIVA]