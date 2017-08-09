Celebrating Ferrari at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ferrari celebrated its 70th anniversary at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed with 70 road and race cars thrilling crowds with a special parade tackling the famed hillclimb circuit, before coming together on the Lawn of Goodwood House.

The parade was led by the first car to wear the Ferrari badge, the 1947 Ferrari 125 S, and Maranello’s latest model, the limited edition LaFerrari Aperta. Multiple championship-winning single seaters and endurance racers from the Scuderia Ferrari’s racing history joined the two cars to create a display at the heart of the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, held June 29th to July 2nd at Goodwood House and the 9-turn, 1.16-mile Goodwood hill climb in West Sussex, England.

These Ferraris were driven by motorsport legends Derek Bell, Jackie Stewart and Dario Franchitti, among others. Five GT drivers plus development driver Marc Gené, was also there to represent Maranello. Davide Rigon, who recently competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 1000 Km of Paul Ricard, where he finished second with the 488 GT3 of SMP Racing, was at the wheel of the F2007 that won the F1 world title with Kimi Raikkonen. He was joined by Marc Gené in an F60, and Olivier Beretta, was in command of an F1-90, the car in which Alain Prost at the Paul Ricard sealed Ferrari’s 100th Formula 1 victory.

British Ferrari GT racing drivers Sam Bird and James Calado were in action with an FXX and an FXX K, putting on a display at the wheel of the mighty cars of the XX Programmes. They were joined by an old glory of Scuderia Ferrari, René Arnoux, who drove the 599XX, a car he has previously tried out at many Corse Clienti events. Alessandro Pier Guidi completed the Ferrari show at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, performing at the wheel of the 488 GTE no. 51 of AF Corse.

In addition to main gallery and secondary gallery, Sports Car Digest also brings the following selection of Ferrari-focused images from this year’s event.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017 – Ferrari Celebration Photo Gallery (photos: Ferrari)

